Home / Sports / Tennis / Tsitsipas advances after long rain delay in Barcelona
tennis

Tsitsipas advances after long rain delay in Barcelona

  • The match was suspended because of rain on Wednesday with Tsitsipas leading 5-1. Rain again delayed the match’s resumption on Thursday, but the fifth-ranked Greek eventually finished off his 44th-ranked opponent.
Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 17, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates&nbsp;(REUTERS)
Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 17, 2022 Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates (REUTERS)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 08:14 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |

Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas waited a day to close out his opening match at the Barcelona Open with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka on Thursday.

The match was suspended because of rain on Wednesday with Tsitsipas leading 5-1. Rain again delayed the match’s resumption on Thursday, but the fifth-ranked Greek eventually finished off his 44th-ranked opponent.

Tsitsipas, who last week won his second straight Monte Carlo title, will play in the third round against Grigor Dimitrov, who rallied past Federico Coria 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the only other singles match to finish on a rainy day in Barcelona.

The rain delays have caused havoc to the tournament's schedule and many players, including Tsitsipas, will have to play two matches on the same day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
stefanos tsitsipas
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 22, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out