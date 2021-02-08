IND USA
Naomi Osaka hardly broke a sweat against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Australian Open/Twitter)
Naomi Osaka hardly broke a sweat against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. (Australian Open/Twitter)
tennis

Underway at Australian Open: Osaka easily wins opening match

  • Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.
AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:39 AM IST

Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka took the court on the first morning at the Australian Open and quickly moved into the second round Monday. Osaka, who won the title in Melbourne two years ago, played the opening match in Rod Laver Arena and beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1, 6-2.

The first tournament of this year’s Grand Slam season began after a three-week delay because of the coronavirus pandemic. “Physically I feel like everyone, their bodies are shocked, coming in and playing so suddenly after such a long break,” Osaka said. “I think we’re all getting used to it and everyone is just happy to be here.”

Osaka drew a potential tough opening opponent in Pavlyuchenkova, a Russian ranked 39th who reached the quarterfinals in Melbourne three of the past four years. But Osaka breezed through the first set in 21 minutes and barely slowed after that. She finished with more winners than errors and lost only five points on her first serve.

Up to 30,000 fans — about 50 percent of capacity -- will be allowed on the tournament site, but seats were mostly empty for the start of play on a cool morning. “I'm just really happy to see people in the stands,” Osaka said.

Osaka is among five former Australian Open champions in the women’s draw. She has won 15 consecutive matches, including the U.S. Open final in September, since her most recent loss in a Fed Cup match a year ago.

Seven other women’s Grand Slam singles champions were also scheduled to play on the opening day, including Serena Williams, who is beginning her latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title.

