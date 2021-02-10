IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Tennis / Venus Williams makes painful exit from Australian Open after rolling ankle
Venus Williams receives treatment to leg injuries during her second-round match against Italy's Sara Errani at the Australian Open(AP)
Venus Williams receives treatment to leg injuries during her second-round match against Italy's Sara Errani at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Venus Williams makes painful exit from Australian Open after rolling ankle

Venus started the match with a taped left knee and twisted her right ankle trying to play an approach shot while trailing 1-5 in the opening set.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:07 PM IST

Venus Williams refused to give up after suffering an injury against Italian Sara Errani and fought through pain before bowing out of the Australian Open second round with a 6-1, 6-0 defeat on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old American, a seven-times Grand Slam winner and twice finalist at Melbourne Park, started the match with a taped left knee and twisted her right ankle trying to play an approach shot while trailing 1-5 in the opening set.

Williams shrieked in pain before hobbling to her chair to receive medical attention and a retirement looked imminent by the American.

But after receiving heavy strapping on her ankle and extra taping on the knee she returned to court amid wide applause from those present at the John Cain Arena.

Williams did not win another game with her movement severely hampered during the rest of the match as she hobbled between points with pain reflecting prominently on her face.

She left the court to another round of applause as qualifier Errani set up a third-round clash against Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-wei, who defeated 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-3, 6-2 earlier.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
venus williams australian open 2021
app
Close
Djokovic fends off Tiafoe in four sets(Twitter)
Djokovic fends off Tiafoe in four sets(Twitter)
tennis

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic progresses to third round

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:21 PM IST
Djokovic outclassed America's Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-7, 7-6(2), 6-3 to win the second-round match at the Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Venus Williams receives treatment to leg injuries during her second-round match against Italy's Sara Errani at the Australian Open(AP)
Venus Williams receives treatment to leg injuries during her second-round match against Italy's Sara Errani at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Venus Williams makes painful exit from Australian Open after rolling ankle

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Venus started the match with a taped left knee and twisted her right ankle trying to play an approach shot while trailing 1-5 in the opening set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rohan Bopanna did not get enough competition time to be ready for the season's first major. (Getty Images)
Rohan Bopanna did not get enough competition time to be ready for the season's first major. (Getty Images)
tennis

Bopanna-McLachlan pair goes down fighting at Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • Bopanna and his Japanese partner lost 4-6 6-7(0) to the Korean wild card pair in one hour and 17 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Petra Kvitova in action. (Australian Open/Twitter)
Petra Kvitova in action. (Australian Open/Twitter)
tennis

Cirstea sends Kvitova crashing out of Australian Open

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:09 AM IST
  • Kvitova jumped out to a 2-0 lead but could not keep a lid on her errors.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Serena Williams in action. (Australian Open/Twitter)
Serena Williams in action. (Australian Open/Twitter)
tennis

Australian Open: Serena Williams storms into third round

AP, Melbourne
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:44 AM IST
  • Serena Williams moved on by grabbing the last seven games to beat 99th-ranked Nina Stojanovic of Serbia 6-3, 6-0 in a little more than an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return.(AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a backhand return.(AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Lack of game time forces early exit for Sumit Nagal

By Rutvick Mehta, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:11 PM IST
he Lithuanian held, then broke Nagal at 3-2 and went on an eight-game winning run. From sensing an opening to the door fast shutting, things unravelled for Nagal who was a set and 4-0 down in under an hour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Britain's Johanna Konta reacts as she walks from the court after she retired from her first round match.(AP)
Britain's Johanna Konta reacts as she walks from the court after she retired from her first round match.(AP)
tennis

Britain's Konta retires from Australian Open due to injury

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Konta, seeded 13th at Melbourne Park, left the court for a medical timeout to get treatment on her abdomen when serving at 5-4 in the opening set.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia, February 9, 2021 Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her first round match against Montenegro's Danka Kovinic REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake(REUTERS)
tennis

Barty doles out 'double bagel' in Australian Open first round

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 04:21 PM IST
Barty, looking to become the first homegrown champion at the Grand Slam since 1978, won the first 16 points of the one-sided contest and never looked back, wrapping up the win in 44 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after a point against Netherlands' Botic Van de Zandschulp during their men's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021.(AFP)
tennis

Australian Open 2021: Alcaraz, the 'next Nadal', gets first win at Grand Slam

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • Brushing aside the hype, the 17-year-old Alcaraz made quick work of his first-round opponent at the Australian Open on Tuesday, defeating Dutch qualifier Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 for his maiden win at a major.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coco Gauff of the US hits a return against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021. (AFP)
Coco Gauff of the US hits a return against Switzerland's Jil Teichmann during their women's singles match on day two of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on February 9, 2021. (AFP)
tennis

Australian Open: Winning teen Gauff feeling at home on the 'People's Court'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:19 PM IST
The teenager will next play Elina Svitolina, and the Ukrainian fifth seed will be well aware that Gauff stunned Venus Williams, Sorana Cirstea and Naomi Osaka in her first Australian Open campaign last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Melbourne: Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
Melbourne: Spain's Rafael Nadal makes a backhand return to Serbia's Laslo Djere during their first round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (AP)
tennis

Australian Open: Rafael Nadal storms into second round

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Nadal progressed ahead in the Grand Slam as he defeated Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-4, 6-1 in the first-round match at the Rod Laver Arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during her first-round match against Jessica Pegula of the US(REUTERS)
Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during her first-round match against Jessica Pegula of the US(REUTERS)
tennis

Victoria Azarenka knocked out of Australian Open, says quarantine took a toll

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Azarenka, who won both her Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park in 2012 and 2013, said the isolation had taken a toll.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Sumit Nagal makes a forehand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their first-round match at the Australian Open(AP)
India's Sumit Nagal makes a forehand return to Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis during their first-round match at the Australian Open(AP)
tennis

Nagal blown away by Berankis, exits Australian Open

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Nagal's challenge deflated in a matter of minutes as Berankis' powerful groundstrokes proved to be too good for the Indian, who lost 2-6 5-7 3-6 in two hours and 10 minutes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
Sofia Kenin in action. (Getty Images)
tennis

Australian Open: Defending champion Sofia Kenin gets by in two sets

AP, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 09:05 AM IST
  • Kenin struggled but set aside an early deficit and beating 133rd-ranked Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 7-5, 6-4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ankita Raina of India.(Getty Images)
Ankita Raina of India.(Getty Images)
tennis

How Ankita Raina's dream of a Grand Slam qualification turned into reality

By Rutvick Mehta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:24 PM IST
  • Battling with rising Serbian teen Olga Danilovic in the final qualifying round for the Australian Open in Dubai last month, India’s top-ranked woman player fought back grittily to win the second set before running out of steam in the third.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP