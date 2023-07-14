Watch: Maharashtra artists create ‘biggest' Wimbledon logo on 100,000 sq ft field

The Wimbledon Twitter handle has shared an incredible video of a large crop of land in Maharashtra being used by artists to design the largest-ever Wimbledon logo.

The biggest Wimbledon logo

The 57-second video depicts how a group of grass artists worked to recreate the iconic Wimbledon logo in a 100,000 square feet field in Maharashtra.

The video shows the process, including the digging up and irrigation used to create the green in the logo using grass. At the time of writing, the video had already gathered over 830,000 views on the platform.

“For two weeks, grass artists in Maharashtra worked on a field of 100,000 sq.ft to create the biggest Wimbledon logo,” read the caption.

Wimbledon enters an intense finals weekend, with the men’s finals scheduled to be played on Friday, followed by the women’s final on Saturday, contested between Czech Marketa Vondrousova and Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

India were represented deep into the men's doubles tournament by Rohan Bopanna, who is still going strong at the age of 43. Bopanna joined 2022 men's doubles champion Matthew Ebden of Australia. The experienced pair reached the semi-finals but were beaten by number-one seeds Neal Skupski and Wesley Koolhof on Thursday.

