Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Watch: Wimbledon debutant Harmony Tan's unbelievable effort leaves Serena Williams stunned
tennis

Watch: Wimbledon debutant Harmony Tan's unbelievable effort leaves Serena Williams stunned

Harmony Tan defeated Serena Williams in her Wimbledon first round match at Centre Court, on Tuesday. The French debutant won 7-5 1-6 7-6 (7) against the seven-time Wimbledon champion.
Harmony Tan defeated Serena Williams on Tuesday.(AP)
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 07:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

French debutant Harmony Tan was in inspiring form as she edged past Serena Williams to clinch a 7-5 1-6 7-6 (7) victory in her Wimbledon first round women's singles match at Centre Court on Tuesday. It wasn't easy from the get-go for Tan as Serena battled hard on her return. With the Centre Court's roof closed for the final two sets, Tan missed out on a match point when the seven-time Wimbledon champion served at 5-6 in a nerve-wracking set. It looked like Serena would edge past her opponent, leading 4-0 in the 'super tiebreak'. But Tan kept her calm and continued on with her slices and slow ball shots, which tortured her American opponent throughout the game and finally managed to take a 9-7 lead before sealing a win as Williams netted a forehand.

Hailed by fans after her win, Tan even caught the attention of Serena who was left stunned with an unbelievable effort. Sending a powerful serve, Tan kept her opponent moving in a short rally and Serena tried to seal the point with a powerful forehand volley. But to her utter surprise, the 24-year-old returned it with a powerful backhand and a stunned Serena could only watch it go for a point.

Here is the video of Tan's unbelievable effort:

RELATED STORIES

Also Read | 'Who knows…': Serena hints at unsure Wimbledon future after 1st round exit

Before her Wimbledon debut, Tan had only stitched up nine Tour wins in her career, none on grass, compared to Serena's 832. Being a wildcard, her notional ranking is 1,204.

After the match, Tan revealed that she was 'emotional' and called Serena a 'superstar'. "I'm so emotional now. Serena is a superstar and when I was young I was watching her so many times on the TV", she said.

"For my first Wimbledon, it's wow. Just wow. When I saw the draw I was really scared. Because it's Serena Williams, she's a legend. I thought if I could win one or two games it was really good for me", she further added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
tennis wimbledon wimbledon championship wimbledon championships serena williams
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP