What is at stake for Novak Djokovic at Australian Open 2025 after a season of near misses in Grand Slams

Even at 37 years of age, and having won everything there is to be won in singles tennis with his achievement of Olympic Gold in Paris in 2024, Novak Djokovic continues to have that overarching desire to win that is present in every elite athlete. After a year in which he saw young upstairs Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner split the four grand slam titles, marking the Serb’s first major-less year since 2017, Djokovic has an opportunity to put things right and get off to a strong start in 2025 at his favourite grand slam event — the Australian Open. Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a return during a training session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne.(AFP)

Djokovic is a 10-time champion in Melbourne, falling to Sinner in the semifinal round in 2024 on the Italian’s route to his first grand slam title. However, with a new member in his team in the recently-retired Andy Murray, Djokovic has signalled his intentions. Murray provides a tactical and mental edge to Djokovic's team that nobody else on the ATP tour can hope to match with their coaches, and give him that extra lift that could help defeat Alcaraz and Sinner, 15+ years the Serb’s junior.

Djokovic is in a position where he is prioritising playing slam tennis, meaning his lack of involvement has seen him slip to number seven in the world. He will face a tougher draw in Melbourne than usual, but there is plenty at stake as he looks to add an eleventh AO title and record-extending 25th grand Slam singles title overall. Here is a quick look at the records Djokovic could break in Australia this month.

A 25th singles grand slam would take Djokovic past Margaret Court in her own home nation. Djokovic already stands alone in terms of Open Eta grand slam wins ahead of Serena Williams (23).

Djokovic is currently on 99 men's singles titles on the ATP tour. A win at the AO would mark his 100th, and make him only the third man to do so after Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (102).

Federer and Djokovic are currently tied on the number of singles titles won on hard courts, with 71 each. A win for Djokovic would place him in sole possession of that title.

If he makes the final of this tournament, Djokovic would become the second man to have 100 match wins at the Australian Open, following in the footsteps of Federer.

Djokovic currently has 184 match wins in grand slam singles tennis. The current record belongs to Roger Federer with 191 — a title at the AO could help Djokovic come level with Federer, and set him on his way to breaching that 200 mark later this year.

The Australian Open begins next week on January 13. Djokovic's preparations at the Brisbane International didn't go to plan as he was beaten by big-serving American Reilly Opelka, but the great champion always seems to peak in time for grand slam tennis.