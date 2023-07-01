'Whether that's at Wimbledon or further down the line...': Murray's honest remark on facing Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic had an intense rivalry going against each other for many years on tour. Of a similar age, the two players came up through the junior levels together, and were fast friends long before they reached tour. Since then, they have competed against each other on many occasions at the highest level. While Djokovic has dominated Murray and the tour as a whole over his career and the second half of Murray’s career has been plagued by injuries, their meetings have always been thrilling and spectacular to watch. Andy Murray reacts during his second round match against John Isner of the U.S. in Wimbledon 2022(REUTERS)

The two have played each other in 7 grand slam finals, with Murray winning two, his first grand slam in US Open 2012 and then Wimbledon 2013. Speaking to Express-Sport, Murray reflected on their rivalry and how he would love to play Djokovic at that level again.

“Obviously I would love to play against Novak again,” said the Scot. “I can't remember the last time we played, I think it might even have been in like Doha or something like that in 2017 maybe. It was a long time ago. And yeah, I would love the chance to play against him again, whether that's at Wimbledon or further down the line.”

The pair last faced off in the final of the Qatar Open in Doha early in 2017, with the Serb overcoming his rival in three tight sets. The year before, Murray won 5 consecutive titles towards the end of the season, setting up a straight shoot-out for who would be the year-end number one in the World Tour Finals final against Djokovic in London. A victory in that match sealed Murray’s only year-end number one title.

The Brit has struggled heavily with injuries ever since, specifically with his hip and back, but has made a warrior’s comeback to the sport to even find himself in the top 50. He was scheduled to face Djokovic for the first time in five years at last year’s Madrid Masters, but was forced to pull out from that contest. “I got unfortunate, I was supposed to play against him in Madrid and obviously got ill and but yeah, I'd like that chance again,” said Murray.

Since his career-curtailing injuries, Murray no longer performs at the caliber of Djokovic, but is certainly a threat on grass courts: he is the only player in the men’s draw at Wimbledon to have beaten Djokovic at the event or won the title themselves.

“I'm not any less competitive than I was in the past,” said the two-time Wimbledon champion. “I still have a big desire to go out there on the court and compete. I’m aware that I'm in a different situation now but I'm extremely proud of what it is that I'm doing now.”

“It’s unbelievably hard and difficult what it is I've been through the last few years from a physical perspective. And, yeah, I'm proud of the work that I've done to still be out there competing at the highest level,” he concluded. Murray marked a long road back with statement wins at the Australian Open earlier this year over Thanasi Kokkinakis from two sets down, as well as Matteo Berrettini, one of the finest players in the world. He also reached the final of the Doha tournament soon after, beating Alexander Zverev on the way.

Murray enters his home slam of Wimbledon as a permanent crowd favourite, and has been drawn in the opposite half to Djokovic. Murray faces fellow Brit Ryan Peniston in the first round, with victory setting up a blockbuster encounter against Stefanos Tsitsipas or Dominic Thiem, a man trying to pave the way back from injury himself. Djokovic meanwhile opens against Pedro Cachin, with the potential Stanislas Wawrinka clash in the third round.

