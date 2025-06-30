Who is Benjamin Bonzi? Frenchman defeats Daniil Medvedev in first major upset of Wimbledon 2025

The opening day of Wimbledon 2025 has already seen a major upset as ninth Daniil Medvedev crashed out after a first round defeat. The Russian ace was shellshocked, as he crumbled to a defeat to Benjamin Bonzi. The 29-year-old Frenchman sealed a 7-6(2), 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2 win, making it the first major upset of Wimbledon 2025. France's Benjamin Bonzi reacts during his first round match.(REUTERS)

It was the hottest opening day ever recorded at the grass court major as Bonzi’s calmness and accuracy from the back court proved to be the game-changer. He also made it difficult for Medvedev with sensational serving.

Bonzi is the current world No. 64, and he also has a career high doubles ranking of world No. 121, which he bagged on September 19, 2022. He won the 2014 French Open boys’ doubles title during his juniors career. He made his Grand Slam debut as a wildcard entry for the 2017 French Open. He defeated Daniil Medvedev, who retired in their first round clash, and then lost to Albert Ramos in the second.

He made his Wimbledon debut in 2018, qualifying for the championships. He defeated James Ward in the final qualifying round, but the lost to Lukas Lacko in the opening round of the main draw.

He also advanced to the 2019 French Open quarterfinals in mixed doubles as a wildcard with Amandine Hesse. In the 2020 French Open, he lost to Jannik Sinner in the second round.

In 2021, he made his top-100 debut after clinching the Segovia Challenger. He also reached a new career-high of World No. 61 in the same year. Meanwhile in 2022, he reached his first-ever ATP semi-final and also made his Masters 1000 debut at Indian Wells, where he reached the third round. In 2024, he won his first ATP TOur title, reigning supreme at the Moselle Open as a qualifier.