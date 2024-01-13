Will it be Iga Swiatek's time in Melbourne? A look at top contenders for 2024 Australian Open women's singles title

The qualifiers are done and dusted. The main draw has been finalised. We are just one day away from the kick-off to the 2024 Australian Open at the Melbourne Park. If the men's singles draw has been about stopping one man, Novak Djokovic, as he cements his place in history as the greatest-ever, the women's draw has continued to throw surprises despite the dominance from the Big Three. Iga Swiatek has been seeded top in the draw, while Aryna Sabalenka, defending champion, is second on the list, ahead of third-placed Elena Rybakina, 2023 runners-up. Poland's Iga Swiatek hits a shot during a practice session on Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on January 11, 2024, ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament(AFP)

Here’s a look at the top contenders for the women’s singles title at 2024 Australian Open:

IGA SWIATEK

The four-time Grand Slam champion heads to Melbourne with a form like never before. She might have never been beyond the semifinal in Australian Open in five appearances, where she has at least made the fourth round consecutively between 2020 and 2023, but Swiatek is currently on a stellar winning streak, having not lost since September 29 in the quarterfinal of Japan Open. She later lifted the title in China and won her maiden WTA Final title to close 2023 on a high before winning all five singles matches as part of the United Cup.

ARYNA SABALENKA

The Belarusian was the only player in the WTA circuit last season to have appeared at least in the semifinals of all the Slams, a run that began with her maiden major win in Melbourne. She had come from a set down in the final against Rybakina to claim the trophy. She reached the semi-finals in Paris and at Wimbledon before losing to Coco Gauff in the final of the US Open. Sabalenka kicked off the fresh season on an impressive note where she made the finals in Brisbane last week.

ELENA RYBAKINA

Besides Swiatek, the only other player to make a more impactful start this year is the Russian-born Kazakh, who won six matches in a row without dropping a single set, including a title win in Brisbane, against Sabalenka in the final. This was her second title in Australia, having won the Hobart International in 2020 while having made the final in Adelaide in 2022.

"For sure it gives me confidence," she said about her Australian Open prospects. "I'm playing well now, so hopefully I continue."

COCO GAUFF

Fresh from her US Open win last September, the fourth-seeded Gauff successfully defended her title in Auckland against Elina Svitolina in a tough clash. It would be far-fetched to straight away consider her a title favourite in Melbourne where she has never made it past the fourth round, but Gauff will be a force to reckon with. She has been handed a fairly decent draw with former champion Naomi Osaka in her quarter along with Maria Sakkari and Caroline Garcia.