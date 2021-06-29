Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2021 Day 2: Pliskova soars past Zidansek, Maria Sakkari also through
tennis

Wimbledon 2021 Day 2: Pliskova soars past Zidansek, Maria Sakkari also through

Wimbledon 2021: Here is a look at all the results of Wimbledon 2021 Day 2 matches.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 29, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova plays a return to Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek during the women's singles first round match on day 2 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London.(AP)

WELCOME TO DAY 2: Wimbledon, the only grass-court Grand Slam of the year returned after two years on Monday with home favourite Andy Murray making a winning comeback, while third-seed Stefanos Tsistsipas crashing out in the first round to Francis Tiafoe. The start of the 134th edition of the tournament, the 127th staging of the Ladies' Singles Championship event, also saw two-time Wimbledon champion getting eliminated by American Sloane Stephens. Let's have a look at the results from Day 2.

1) Pliskova wins

Former world number one Karolina Pliskova began her quest for a maiden Grand Slam title with a 7-5 6-4 victory over Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek.

2) Ons Jabeur beats Peterson

Czech eighth Pliskova seed was joined in the second round by Ons Jabeur, who beat Rebecca Peterson 6-2 6-1.

3) Sakkari through in style

Greece's Maria Sakkari, returning to action for the first time since her French Open semi-final defeat, powered past Aranxta Rus of the Netherlands 6-1 6-1 in 49 minutes.

(more results awaited)

