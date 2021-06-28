2021 Wimbledon: Top seeds, Champions, Schedule, Live Streaming - All you need to know

The only grass-court Grand Slam of the year is back after two years. The world of tennis was stunned on April 1, 2020, when the All England Club announced that the next edition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, in 2021, Wimbledon is back with superstars from around the globe ready to fight it out for glory.

The 2021 Championships will be the 134th edition, the 127th staging of the Ladies' Singles Championship event, the 53rd in the Open Era and the third Grand Slam tournament of the year. While Novak Djokovic is the men's singles defending champion, Romania's Simona Halep will begin her title defence this year.

Here's all you need to know about Wimbledon 2021: From timings, venues to live streaming, broadcast details and players in focus.

When is the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships going to take place?

The 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships will be played between June 28 and July 11, 2021.

Where is the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships taking place?

The 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England.

Who are the defending champions of the singles category at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships?

Novak Djokovic is the men's singles defending champion, while Simona Halep is the women's singles defending champion at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships.

Who are the men's singles top seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships?

The men's singles top seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships are: Novak Djokovic (1), Daniil Medvedev (2), Stefanos Tsitsipas (3), Dominic Thiem (4), Alexander Zverev (5), Andrey Rublev (6), Roger Federer (7), Matteo Berrettini (8), Roberto Bautista Agut (9), Diego Schwartzman (10)

Who are the women's singles top seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships?

The women's singles top seeds at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships are: Ashleigh Barty (1), Aryna Sabalenka (2), Elina Svitolina (3), Sofia Kenin (4), Bianca Andreescu (5), Serena Williams (6), Iga Swiatek (7), Karolina Pliskova (8), Belinda Bencic (9), Petra Kvitova (10)

When will the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships finals take place?

The women’s singles final is scheduled to be played on July 10, with the men’s singles final to take place the following day on July 11 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

What are the names of the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships men's singles and women's singles champions trophies?

The Venus Rosewater Dish is the name of the women's singles trophy at the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships.

The men's singles trophy is called the Gentlemen's Singles Trophy

Will fans be allowed into the stadiums during the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships?

The 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships will see a 50% capacity attendance at the outset and a full Centre Court of 15,000 allowed for the singles finals on July 10-11.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships?

The 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships will be available live on TV on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD and HD channels.

How to watch the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships online?

The 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships can be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India. You can also catch the latest updates of the 2021 Wimbledon tennis championships on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/tennis