Djokovic Vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal Live Streaming Online: When and Where to watch live on tv and online

  Awaiting the winner of this tie in the final is Australian Nick Kyrgios, who got a bye through to the final after Rafael Nadal pulled out of the contest due to an abdominal tear.
Djokovic Vs Norrie Wimbledon 2022 Semifinal Live Streaming Online(Reuters)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 10:34 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Number one seed and 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be preparing to face off against number nine seed and the home favourite from Great Britain, Cameron Norrie, in the Wimbledon men's semifinal on Friday. Awaiting the winner of this tie in the final is Australian Nick Kyrgios, who got a bye through to the final after Rafael Nadal pulled out of the contest due to an abdominal tear.

Djokovic is seeking to enter his 32nd Grand Slam final with a victory, whereas Norrie has never gone beyond the fourth round at any tournament before this year's Wimbledon. Norrie will have the crowd's support behind his back, but Djokovic has said that partisanship often spurs him on to do better. He certainly enters as the favourite, but Norrie's tennis has been on a consistent upward trend and he could present a problem at his home Slam.

Both players took part in marathon 5-set matches in the quarterfinals, Djokovic coming back from 2 sets down to beat Jannik Sinner and Norrie beating David Goffin after a tight fifth set going 7-5.

When will Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 men's semifinal take place?

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 men's semifinal will take place from earliest at 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM local time) on Friday, July 8.

Where will Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 men's semifinal take place?

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 men's semifinal take place on Centre Court at Wimbledon, London, UK.

Where will Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 men's semifinal be broadcasted on TV in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 men's semifinal will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network - Star Sports Select 1 HD or Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where will Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 men's semifinal be live-streamed in India?

Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie Wimbledon 2022 men's semifinal will be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar in India.

Friday, July 08, 2022
