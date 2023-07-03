Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2023 Day 1 Live Updates: Andrey Rublev, Jessica Pegula begin Round 1 proceedings
Live

Wimbledon 2023 Day 1 Live Updates: Andrey Rublev, Jessica Pegula begin Round 1 proceedings

Jul 03, 2023 04:35 PM IST
OPEN APP

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Follow Live score and updates of Round 1 action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: The third Grand Slam of the year - Wimbledon - is all set to begin with some of the biggest names in tennis in action, including defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic and WTA world no.1 Iga Swiatek. The legendary Venus Williams will be in action as well and so will rising star Coco Gauff. The Serb, who will be gunning for his 24th Grand Slam title and record-equalling eighth at Wimbledon, will open his campaign against Pedro Cachin of Argentina at Centre Court. Meanwhile, Swiatek, who has four major titles but hasn't been past the fourth round at the All England Club, will get things started at No. 1 Court against Zhu Lin of China. Others in action will be three-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 1
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 1

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 03, 2023 04:35 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates:  A former Grand Slam winner on court 15?!

    Victoria Azarenka has raced away to 6-4 win in the opening set against Yuan. But it is rather strange that the winner of multiple Slams and former world no.1 and presently in top-20, is playing on Court 15.   

  • Jul 03, 2023 04:31 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Novak Djokovic has a new coach for his bid for a 8th title at SW19

  • Jul 03, 2023 04:16 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Rublev and Pegula makes impressive start

    Rublev broke once to take the first set 6-3 against Purcell while Pegula dominated the opening set 6-2 against Davis. 

  • Jul 03, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Perfect start from Pegula!

    The American has broke twice in the opening set against compatriot Lauren Davis to go 4-0 up. Rublev, on the other hand, has found it difficult on his service games and has been left a bit frustrated there. The Russian leads 3-2 on serve.

  • Jul 03, 2023 03:37 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Matches set to be underway at 3:30 PM IST

    Women’s Singles - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Lauren Davis (USA) on Court 2

    Men’s Singles - [7] Andrey Rublev vs Max Purcell (AUS) on Court 3

    Men’s Singles - Luca Van Assche (FRA) vs Aslan Karatsev on Court 7

    Women’s Singles - [30] Petra Martic (CRO) vs Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) on Court 16

    Women’s Singles - [12] Veronika Kudermetova vs Kaia Kanepi on Court 18

    Women’s Singles - A Bogdan vs [15] L Samsonova on Court 17

    Women’s Singles - B Strycova vs M Zanevska on Court 5

    Men's singles - J Thomson vs B Nakashima on Court 9

    Men's singles - Sebastian Baez vs M Barriros Vera on Court 6

  • Jul 03, 2023 03:24 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Here are the top 5 things to watch out for on Day 1

  • Jul 03, 2023 03:08 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Are there any Indians in the tournament?

    Ankita Raina was the only players in the singles category, but she lost to J Bouzas Maneiro in her first Qualifiers match. That leaves 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna as the only Indian in the maine draw. He will be part of the men's doubles category alongside Matthew Ebden and the sixth-seeded player will kick off their campaign from Kuly 5 onwards against the Argentine combination of G Duran and T Etcheverry.

  • Jul 03, 2023 02:57 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Which are the popcorn Round 1 matches on Day one?

    Women’s Singles - [WC] Venus Williams (USA) vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) on Centre Court

    Women’s Singles - [7] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [Q] Sofia Kenin (USA) on Court 1

    Men’s Singles - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Yannick Hanfmann (GER) on Court 13

  • Jul 03, 2023 02:47 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Here’s the full list of Round 1 schedule for day one

    Centre Court

    Men’s Singles - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Pedro Cachin (ARG) - 6PM IST

    Women’s Singles - [WC] Venus Williams (USA) vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

    Men’s Singles - [8] Jannik Sinner [ITA] vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)

    Court 1

    Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Zhu Lin (CHN) - 5:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles - (Lucky Loser) vs David Goffin (BEL)

    Women’s Singles - [7] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [Q] Sofia Kenin (USA)

    Court 2

    Women’s Singles - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Lauren Davis (USA) - 3:30PM IST

    Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Laurent Lokoli (FRA)

    Women’s Singles - [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [WC] Katie Swan (GBR)

    Men’s Singles - [27] Daniel Evans (GBR) vs Quentin Halys (FRA)

    Court 3

    Men’s Singles - [7] Andrey Rublev vs Max Purcell (AUS) - 3:30PM IST

    Women’s Singles - [5] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Katie Volynets (USA)

    Men’s Singles - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Yannick Hanfmann (GER)

    Court 12

    Men’s Singles - [11] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs [LL] Michael Mmoh (USA)

    Court 18

    Women’s Singles - [12] Veronika Kudermetova vs Kaia Kanepi (EST)

    Women’s Singles - [11] Daria Kasatkina vs Caroline Dolehide (USA)

    Men’s Singles - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

    Court 7

    Men’s Singles - Luca Van Assche (FRA) vs Aslan Karatsev - 3:30PM IST

    Court 14

    Men’s Singles - [14] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)

    Court 15

    Women’s Singles - Anett Kontaveit (EST) vs Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)

    Court 16

    Women’s Singles - [30] Petra Martic (CRO) vs Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) - 3:30PM IST

  • Jul 03, 2023 02:42 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Day 1 will also have Iga Swiatek in action

    Swiatek, the world no.1, will be aiming to become the eighth women's singles player in Open to complete a French Open-Wimbledon double in the same season and the first since Serena Williams in 2015. Others on the list are Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf.

  • Jul 03, 2023 02:37 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic's insane records at the SW19

    1. He is presently on a 28-match winning streak at Wimbledon a streak that goes back to 2017 when he had retired against Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarterfinals with an elbow injury. The streak also includes four titles in a row.
    2. Djokovic has never lost on Centre Court since 2013 final where he was defeated by Andy Murray. That's a 39-match winning streak.
    3. Djokovic is 86-10 ar Wimbledon and 109-18 across all grass court events.
  • Jul 03, 2023 02:20 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic ahead of his Wimbledon opener

    “I don't feel more relaxed, to be honest. I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis. As long as there's that drive, I know that I'm able to compete at the highest level. A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done."

  • Jul 03, 2023 02:11 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic could match Roger Federer as well

    A title win could also take his Wimbledon tally to eight, putting him alongside the Swiss maestro for the most trophies at the All England Club in Open Era.  Then there's this: The 36-year-old will also be halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver won all four majors in 1969.

  • Jul 03, 2023 02:05 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic launches record-extending Grand Slam bid

    If he wins the title, it will be his 24th Grand Slam trophy which will be the most by a player in Open Era, going past Serena Williams' tally of 23. Djokovic earlier surpassed Rafael Nadal last month to clinch his 23rd major on winning the Roland Garros event for the third time in his career. 

  • Jul 03, 2023 01:47 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Who are the defending champions? 

    Djokovic won 2022 men's singles title after win against Nick Kyrgios in a four-setter tie. He will be in action today on Centre Court against Pedro Cachin of Argentina. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina, who beat Ons Jabeur in a three-setter to lift her maiden Slam, will be in action tomorrow. 

  • Jul 03, 2023 01:36 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 1 of the 2023 edition of the Wimbledon Championships. Stay tuned for more updates!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon championships wimbledon novak djokovic Iga swiatek venus williams elina svitolina + 4 more

'Only Djokovic has more Wimbledon experience than me': Murray's big 'advantage'

tennis
Published on Jul 03, 2023 03:59 PM IST

Andy Murray commented on his form and what he thinks about his chances at Wimbledon, and was optimistic about how he could fare.

Andy Murray last won a Grand Slam in 2016, which was the Wimbledon title.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

'Not many can beat him but I...': 21-yr Sinner challenges Djokovic at Wimbledon

One player who has proclaimed having the faith of beating Novak Djokovic is 21-year-old Italian sensation Jannik Sinner.

Will Novak Djokovic be in for a surprise at Wimbledon 2023?(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 03, 2023 01:49 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon Day 1 Live Updates: Rublev, Pegula begin Round 1 proceedings

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Follow Live score and updates of Round 1 action at the All England Club in London

Live Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 1
tennis
Updated on Jul 03, 2023 04:31 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon women's singles preview: Chance to rekindle 'Big Three' rivalry

Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina - the top three ranked players in WTA tour, are the combined winners of the last five majors

Who stands as the outright Wimbledon favourite in the women's singles draw?
tennis
Updated on Jul 03, 2023 10:09 AM IST
ByAratrick Mondal

Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch live online and on TV

Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details, match timings, venue for the Wimbledon 2023.

Wimbledon 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch live online and on TV(AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 03, 2023 09:19 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon relaxes all-white dress code to ease stress of women's periods

The new rules state that women can now 'wear solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts provided they are no longer than their shorts or skirt.

Barbora Krejcikova, top right, and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, celebrate after beating China's Shuai Zhang, bottom left, and Belgium's Elise Mertens. (AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 03, 2023 07:10 AM IST
AP |

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Wimbledon 2023 with wrist injury

The withdrawal was announced by Wimbledon on Sunday night and Kyrgios wrote about it on social media.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios gestures during a practice session.(AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 03, 2023 06:51 AM IST
AP |

The Novak Djokovic juggernaut will take some stopping

The Serb, chasing a record 24th Grand Slam title, is hardly concerned about challengers, led by Spanish world No.1 Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic of Serbia, carries his bags as he walks to a practice session ahead of the Wimbledon tennis championships at Wimbledon, in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. The Wimbledon Tennis championships start on July 3. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)(AP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 03, 2023 07:55 AM IST
ByRutvick Mehta, Mumbai

Elena Rybakina says she feels no pressure ahead of Wimbledon title defence

The Kazakh has only played two matches on grass following her French Open third round withdrawal, however, after a viral illness forced her to lay low.

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina speaks during a press conference ahead of of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 02, 2023 08:42 PM IST
Reuters |

Top 5 contenders for Wimbledon 2023 men's singles title

Novak Djokovic remains favourite to defend the title, but can the 2023 edition produce a new champion at SW19?

Novak Djokovic (R) is eyeing a record-equalling 8th title at Wimbledon 2023(File)
tennis
Published on Jul 02, 2023 08:08 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon men's singles preview, prediction: Can anyone stop Novak Djokovic?

The only question that the men's draw poses is: Can anyone stop end Novak Djokovic's reign at the All England Club?

Serbia's Novak Djokovic during practice(REUTERS)
tennis
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 04:32 PM IST
ByAratrick Mondal, New Delhi

Five top contenders for the Wimbledon 2023 women's crown

There will be some who are favoured to win ahead of others. Here is a list of the top contenders for the ladies’ championship at Wimbledon in 2023

Poland's Iga Swiatek in action during her second round match in 2022 Wimbledon(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 02, 2023 03:28 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Yuki Bhambri wins maiden ATP doubles title in Spain

Yuki Bhambri, who is ranked 75, will move up to career-best 58 after this win as he presented himself an early birthday present.

Yuki Bhambri in action earlier this year.(Getty)
tennis
Published on Jul 02, 2023 06:54 AM IST
PTI |

Iga Swiatek looks to ease the surface tension

The Polish world No.1 has strangely struggled to adapt on grass, but believes her game can take her beyond her best of fourth round this Wimbledon

Poland's Iga Swiatek serves against Russia's Anna Blinkova during their quarterfinal WTA tour tennis match in Bad Homburg(AP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 02, 2023 08:19 AM IST
ByRutvick Mehta, Mumbai

Nadal, Halep and Raducanu among list of top stars set to miss 2023 Wimbledon

The draws are not as stacked as they have been in the past, as some notable absences will be felt in both the men’s and women’s tournaments.

Here are the top stars who will not be part of 2023 Wimbledon
tennis
Published on Jul 01, 2023 05:52 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out