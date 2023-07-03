Wimbledon 2023 Day 1 Live Updates: Andrey Rublev, Jessica Pegula begin Round 1 proceedings
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 1: Follow Live score and updates of Round 1 action at the All England Club in London
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: The third Grand Slam of the year - Wimbledon - is all set to begin with some of the biggest names in tennis in action, including defending men's singles champion Novak Djokovic and WTA world no.1 Iga Swiatek. The legendary Venus Williams will be in action as well and so will rising star Coco Gauff. The Serb, who will be gunning for his 24th Grand Slam title and record-equalling eighth at Wimbledon, will open his campaign against Pedro Cachin of Argentina at Centre Court. Meanwhile, Swiatek, who has four major titles but hasn't been past the fourth round at the All England Club, will get things started at No. 1 Court against Zhu Lin of China. Others in action will be three-time Grand Slam runner-up Casper Ruud and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.
Follow all the updates here:
- Jul 03, 2023 04:35 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: A former Grand Slam winner on court 15?!
Victoria Azarenka has raced away to 6-4 win in the opening set against Yuan. But it is rather strange that the winner of multiple Slams and former world no.1 and presently in top-20, is playing on Court 15.
- Jul 03, 2023 04:31 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Novak Djokovic has a new coach for his bid for a 8th title at SW19
- Jul 03, 2023 04:16 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Rublev and Pegula makes impressive start
Rublev broke once to take the first set 6-3 against Purcell while Pegula dominated the opening set 6-2 against Davis.
- Jul 03, 2023 04:00 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Perfect start from Pegula!
The American has broke twice in the opening set against compatriot Lauren Davis to go 4-0 up. Rublev, on the other hand, has found it difficult on his service games and has been left a bit frustrated there. The Russian leads 3-2 on serve.
- Jul 03, 2023 03:37 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Matches set to be underway at 3:30 PM IST
Women’s Singles - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Lauren Davis (USA) on Court 2
Men’s Singles - [7] Andrey Rublev vs Max Purcell (AUS) on Court 3
Men’s Singles - Luca Van Assche (FRA) vs Aslan Karatsev on Court 7
Women’s Singles - [30] Petra Martic (CRO) vs Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) on Court 16
Women’s Singles - [12] Veronika Kudermetova vs Kaia Kanepi on Court 18
Women’s Singles - A Bogdan vs [15] L Samsonova on Court 17
Women’s Singles - B Strycova vs M Zanevska on Court 5
Men's singles - J Thomson vs B Nakashima on Court 9
Men's singles - Sebastian Baez vs M Barriros Vera on Court 6
- Jul 03, 2023 03:24 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Here are the top 5 things to watch out for on Day 1
- Jul 03, 2023 03:08 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Are there any Indians in the tournament?
Ankita Raina was the only players in the singles category, but she lost to J Bouzas Maneiro in her first Qualifiers match. That leaves 43-year-old Rohan Bopanna as the only Indian in the maine draw. He will be part of the men's doubles category alongside Matthew Ebden and the sixth-seeded player will kick off their campaign from Kuly 5 onwards against the Argentine combination of G Duran and T Etcheverry.
- Jul 03, 2023 02:57 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Which are the popcorn Round 1 matches on Day one?
Women’s Singles - [WC] Venus Williams (USA) vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR) on Centre Court
Women’s Singles - [7] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [Q] Sofia Kenin (USA) on Court 1
Men’s Singles - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Yannick Hanfmann (GER) on Court 13
- Jul 03, 2023 02:47 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Here’s the full list of Round 1 schedule for day one
Centre Court
Men’s Singles - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Pedro Cachin (ARG) - 6PM IST
Women’s Singles - [WC] Venus Williams (USA) vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR)
Men’s Singles - [8] Jannik Sinner [ITA] vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)
Court 1
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Zhu Lin (CHN) - 5:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - (Lucky Loser) vs David Goffin (BEL)
Women’s Singles - [7] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [Q] Sofia Kenin (USA)
Court 2
Women’s Singles - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Lauren Davis (USA) - 3:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [4] Casper Ruud (NOR) vs Laurent Lokoli (FRA)
Women’s Singles - [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [WC] Katie Swan (GBR)
Men’s Singles - [27] Daniel Evans (GBR) vs Quentin Halys (FRA)
Court 3
Men’s Singles - [7] Andrey Rublev vs Max Purcell (AUS) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [5] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Katie Volynets (USA)
Men’s Singles - [9] Taylor Fritz (USA) vs Yannick Hanfmann (GER)
Court 12
Men’s Singles - [11] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs [LL] Michael Mmoh (USA)
Court 18
Women’s Singles - [12] Veronika Kudermetova vs Kaia Kanepi (EST)
Women’s Singles - [11] Daria Kasatkina vs Caroline Dolehide (USA)
Men’s Singles - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)
Court 7
Men’s Singles - Luca Van Assche (FRA) vs Aslan Karatsev - 3:30PM IST
Court 14
Men’s Singles - [14] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) vs Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)
Court 15
Women’s Singles - Anett Kontaveit (EST) vs Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)
Court 16
Women’s Singles - [30] Petra Martic (CRO) vs Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) - 3:30PM IST
- Jul 03, 2023 02:42 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Day 1 will also have Iga Swiatek in action
Swiatek, the world no.1, will be aiming to become the eighth women's singles player in Open to complete a French Open-Wimbledon double in the same season and the first since Serena Williams in 2015. Others on the list are Margaret Court, Evonne Goolagong, Billie Jean King, Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf.
- Jul 03, 2023 02:37 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic's insane records at the SW19
- He is presently on a 28-match winning streak at Wimbledon a streak that goes back to 2017 when he had retired against Tomas Berdych in the 2017 quarterfinals with an elbow injury. The streak also includes four titles in a row.
- Djokovic has never lost on Centre Court since 2013 final where he was defeated by Andy Murray. That's a 39-match winning streak.
- Djokovic is 86-10 ar Wimbledon and 109-18 across all grass court events.
- Jul 03, 2023 02:20 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic ahead of his Wimbledon opener
“I don't feel more relaxed, to be honest. I still feel hungry for success, for more Grand Slams, more achievements in tennis. As long as there's that drive, I know that I'm able to compete at the highest level. A few days after Roland Garros, I was already thinking about preparation for grass and what needs to be done."
- Jul 03, 2023 02:11 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic could match Roger Federer as well
A title win could also take his Wimbledon tally to eight, putting him alongside the Swiss maestro for the most trophies at the All England Club in Open Era. Then there's this: The 36-year-old will also be halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men's tennis since Rod Laver won all four majors in 1969.
- Jul 03, 2023 02:05 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Djokovic launches record-extending Grand Slam bid
If he wins the title, it will be his 24th Grand Slam trophy which will be the most by a player in Open Era, going past Serena Williams' tally of 23. Djokovic earlier surpassed Rafael Nadal last month to clinch his 23rd major on winning the Roland Garros event for the third time in his career.
- Jul 03, 2023 01:47 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates: Who are the defending champions?
Djokovic won 2022 men's singles title after win against Nick Kyrgios in a four-setter tie. He will be in action today on Centre Court against Pedro Cachin of Argentina. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina, who beat Ons Jabeur in a three-setter to lift her maiden Slam, will be in action tomorrow.
- Jul 03, 2023 01:36 PM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 1 of the 2023 edition of the Wimbledon Championships. Stay tuned for more updates!