Wimbledon 2023 Day 3 Live Updates: Medvedev finds form to win 2nd set vs Fery, protesters disrupt play on Court 18
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Follow Live score and updates of Round 1 & 2 action at the All England Club in London
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates Day 3: Day 3 of Wimbledon 2023 will see defending champion Novak Djokovic take on Jordan Thompson in the second round at Centre Court in London, on Wednesday. The Serbian ace is currently trying to match Roger Federer's tally of record eight titles at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, after having recently stormed to a historic 23rd Grand Slam title in Roland Garros. Meanwhile, top women's seed Iga Swiatek will face Sara Sorribes Tormo in her second round fixture. On the other hand, Daniil Medvedev, who is third seed, will have his first round encounter against Arthur Fery at Court 1, scheduled for 5:30 PM IST. Beatriz Haddad Maia, who reached the French Open semi-finals this year, will also have her first round match against Yulia Putintseva, at 3:30 PM IST. The order of play on Day 3 will also have a lot of first round fixtures which were scheduled for Day 2, but got postponed due to rain.
- Jul 05, 2023 08:08 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Protesters disrupt play
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupted play on Court 18, where Dimitrov is facing Sho. They ran onto the court during the match and threw orange-coloured confetti and a jigsaw onto the grass, and then one of them sat down on the court.
- Jul 05, 2023 08:00 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Medvedev wins second set!
Fery was looking good initially, despite narrowly losing the first set. But in the second set, Medvdev took some time to find his footing and once he did, he surged to secure this set 6-4.
- Jul 05, 2023 07:47 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Other matches
Dimitrov is leading in the second set, 3-1 vs Sho, after winning the first set 6-1. Meanwhile, Tiafoe trails 5-6 vs Wu and Barrere won the first set, 7-5 vs Harris. Lehecka is leading 4-3 vs Offner after winning the first set, 6-4. Also, Stricker has staged a comeback, leading 5-3 in the second set, after losing 3-6 in the first vs Popyrin.
Meanwhile, in the women's singles second round match, Kasatkina sealed a 6-0 6-2 win vs Burrage at Centre Court. In the women's singles first round matches, Sakkari is trailing 3-4 in the second set vs Kostyuk, after winning 6-0 in the first. Serrano lost 3-6 7-4 vs Cocciaretto. Kontaveit is leading 2-1 vs Stefanini, after winning 6-4 in the first.
Cristian is trailing 1- vs Bronzetti, after winning 6- in the first. Meanwhile, Stephens won 6-2 2-1 vs Peterson. Vekic is leading 6-2 2-1 vs Zhang and Putintseva is leading 6-3 0-2 vs Haddad Maia. Cirstea and Maria will play a third set, with the match at 6-1 2-6.
- Jul 05, 2023 07:21 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Kasatkina in good form!
Kasatkina is leading 4-2 in the 2nd set vs Burrage, after winning 6-0 in the first set!
- Jul 05, 2023 07:20 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Medvedev is back!
Medvedev wins the first set 7-5 against Fery! He seemed shaky at the start, but picked up his tempo and sealed this set!
- Jul 05, 2023 07:16 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Good news!
Good news folks! Medvedev's first round clash vs Fery has resumed, with the first set at 5-5. Fery to serve!
- Jul 05, 2023 06:49 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Bad news
It was 5-5 in the first set between Medvedev and Fery, but play gets suspended in Court 1 due to rain! Other matches have also been suspended due to rain.
- Jul 05, 2023 06:42 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Dimitrov, Lehecka, Popyrin, Kasatkina, Sakkari, Stephens win their first sets
Dimitrov won 6-1 in the first set vs Sho. Meanwhile, Lehecka sealed 6-4 in the first set vs Ofner and Popyrin secured the first set against Stricker 6-3.
In the women's singles second round, Kasatkina won the first set vs Burrage 6-0. Meanwhile, in the first round, Sakkari clinched the first set, 6-0 vs Kostyuk and Stephens secured 6-2 in the first vs Peterson.
- Jul 05, 2023 06:38 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: UPDATE
The matches have resumed in the outside courts as the weather has gotten better now!
- Jul 05, 2023 06:12 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Medvedev's match begins!
The action is back as Medvedev's first round match against Fery begins at Court 1!
- Jul 05, 2023 06:03 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Medvedev's match to begin soon!
Medvedev and Fery have entered Court 1 for their first round encounter. The venue has a roof so rain can't delay play here!
- Jul 05, 2023 05:36 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Play suspended!
Play has been suspended once again due to rain, covers are on!
- Jul 05, 2023 05:20 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Men's singles matches have also begun!
The men's singles first round matches have begun! Sho takes on 21st seed Dimitrov in Court 18, and 10th seed Tiafoe is up against Wu in Court 3.
Here are the other ongoing men's singles first round matches:
Harris vs Barrere (Court 9)
Cerundolo vs Borges (Court 15)
Lehecka vs Ofner (Court 11)
Raonic vs Novak (Court 16)
Stricker vs Popyrin (Court 7)
- Jul 05, 2023 05:11 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Action begins!
Action has begun as the postponed women's singles first round matches start! Meanwhile, the men's singles matches are also set to begin as Tiafoe can be seen warming up with Wu in Court 3.
- Jul 05, 2023 04:32 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Rain delays play
The outside courts haven't seen any action yet and we need to wait for sometime! Meanwhile, there will be action in Court 1 and Centre Court as they have roofs. Medvedev faces Fery on Court 1 at 5:00 PM IST and Kasatkina will face Burrage at Centre Court around 6:00 PM IST.
- Jul 05, 2023 03:43 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: 87 matches for today!
87 matches will be played on Wednesday as only Court one and Centre Court fixtures were completed yesterday.
- Jul 05, 2023 03:26 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Bad news!
There are dark clouds over Court 3 and more or less around the entire complex, as the covers are on! Play won't happen till atleast 4:00 PM IST.
- Jul 05, 2023 03:17 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Queue grows longer
The queue has become longer on Day 3 in comparison to Day 2, as fans will be looking to catch up on the cancelled matches, and the weather forecast is better!
- Jul 05, 2023 02:51 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Murray on Federer attending his opening round match
Federer was there to witness Murray, his long-time rival and friend, seal a first round victory in Wimbledon. After his match, Murray said, "It was amazing to have some royalty here but also some tennis royalty. It’s amazing to have Roger here supporting the event. Last time I was on this court and he was watching it was the Olympics and he was on Stan Wawrinka’s box supporting him against me. So it's nice to see a couple of claps today after some good shots."
- Jul 05, 2023 02:31 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Djokovic's Centre Court streak
After his first round win vs Argentina's Cachin, Djokovic extended his historic Centre Court winning streak to 40 matches in a row. His last loss on Centre Court came in July 7, 2013, when he lost to Murray in the final. The next longest Centre Court streak belons to Federer and Moody, who both won 32 in a row. Federer did it between 2003 and 2008 and Moodi did so between 1927 to 1938.
- Jul 05, 2023 02:14 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Weather forecast
According to weather forecasters, there will be clear weather in London on Wednesday, after rain played spoilsport on Tuesday. Slight drizzle is expected in between, but nothing of a greater impact!
- Jul 05, 2023 01:57 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Djokovic faces Kyrgios-backed Thompson
Djokovic is up against Australian Thompson in his second round fixture. Thompson, ranked 70th, revealed that he got some advice from fellow countryman Kyrgios, who has beaten Djokovic in the past. Kyrgios had to pull out of Wimbledon due to a wrist injury.
"Nick's beaten him a couple of times. He played him in the final and it wasn't an easy match. As much as everyone thinks that Nick doesn't have care in the game, he has a big tennis brain, so it'd be silly of me if I didn't try to pick it. I know the odds are firmly against me. But yeah, just get out and enjoy it and just have fun. It's not every day you play Novak at Wimbledon. It could be a dream, or could be a nightmare," said Thompson.
- Jul 05, 2023 01:42 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Haddad Maia, Tiafoe to kickstart action!
Haddad Maia has her first round encounter against Putintseva, scheduled for 3:30 PM IST, at Court 12. 3:30 PM IST is when action begins! Tiafoe will also be up against Wu in his first round match in Court 3.
- Jul 05, 2023 01:39 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Other matches to watch out for
Here are other matches to watch out for on other courts:
Court 3-
Men’s Singles, First Round - (10) Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Yibing Wu (CHN) - 3:30 PM IST
Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - (6) Holger Rune (DEN) leads (WC) George Loffhagen (GBR) 7-6(4)
Women’s Singles, First Round - (9) Petra Kvitova (CZE) vs Jasmine Paolini (ITA)
Men’s Singles, Second Round - (7) Andrey Rublev vs Aslan Karatsev - Not before 9:00 PM IST
Court 12-
Women’s Singles, First Round - (13) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) vs Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)
Court 17-
Women’s Singles, First Round - (17) Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs (Q) Greet Minnen (BEL)
Men’s Singles, First Round - (22) Sebastian Korda (USA) vs Jiri Vesely (CZE) - 3:30PM IST
Court 16-
Men’s Singles, First Round - Milos Raonic (CAN) vs Denis Novak (AUT) - 3:30PM IST
To be arranged-
Women’s Singles, Second Round - (28) Elise Mertens (BEL) vs (WC) Elina Svitolina (UKR) - Not before 9:30 PM IST
Men’s Singles, Second Round - Stan Wawrinka (SUI) vs winner of Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) vs Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)
- Jul 05, 2023 01:36 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Court 2 fixtures
Here are the Court 2 fixtures for Day 3:
Women’s Singles, First Round - (8) Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs Marta Kostyuk (UKR) - 3:30 PM IST
Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - (9) Taylor Fritz (USA) leads Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 7-5, 3-2
Men’s Singles, First Round (To be completed) - Dominic Thiem (AUT) leads (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 6-3, 3-4 - 3:30 PM IST
Men’s Singles, First Round - (19) Alexander Zverev (GER) vs Gijs Brouwer (NED)
Women’s Singles, Second Round - (19) Victoria Azarenka vs Nadia Podoroska (ARG) - Not before 9:00 PM IST
- Jul 05, 2023 01:33 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Court 1 fixtures
Here are the Court 1 fixtures for Day 3:
Men’s Singles, First Round - (3) Daniil Medvedev vs [WC] Arthur Fery (GBR) - 5:30 PM IST
Women’s Singles, First Round - (10) Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) vs (WC) Heather Watson (GBR)
Men’s Singles, Second Round - (8) Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Diego Schwartzman (ARG)
- Jul 05, 2023 01:31 PM IST
Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates, Day 3: Centre Court fixtures
Here are the Centre Court fixtures for Day 3:
Women’s Singles, Second Round - (11) Daria Kasatkina vs (WC) Jodie Burrage (GBR) - 6:00 PM IST
Women’s Singles, Second Round - (1) Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)
Men’s Singles, Second Round - (2) Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs Jordan Thompson (AUS)
- Jul 05, 2023 01:26 PM IST
