Home / Sports / Tennis / Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates: Jabeur aims to complete perfect revenge tour, Vondrousova on verge of history
Live

Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates: Jabeur aims to complete perfect revenge tour, Vondrousova on verge of history

Jul 15, 2023 05:39 PM IST
OPEN APP

Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of women's singles action at the All England Club

Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: It is down to the one last match in women's singles draw. 128 players had set out for to grab the elusive Venus Roseswater Dish at the start of the fortnight in Wimbledon and it's now down to two - Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova. The Tunisian was denied the trophy last year by defending champion Elena Rybakina, but she has given herself another shot and history as the no.6 seed stands a win away from becoming the first ever Arab and African Grand Slam champion. No. 42 seed Vondrousova, who was denied a major in 2019 French Open final, has a shot at history on Centre Court, as she stands on verge of becoming the first unseeded Slam winner since Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open.

Wimbledon 2023 final live updates
Wimbledon 2023 final live updates

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 15, 2023 05:39 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: Head-to-head rivalry

    The have split the victories in their four WTA meetings with Jabeur winning their only ever grass-court meeting, at 2021 Eastbourne 6-3, 7-6(4). However, Vondrousova is unbeaten against the Tunisian in 2023, winning both their meetings - Australian Open, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1, and Indian Wells, 7-6(5), 6-4

  • Jul 15, 2023 05:27 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: What are the points and prize money at stake?

    The winner of Ons Jabeur vs Marketa Vondrousova will get 2000 ranking points and a record payout of £2,350,000 as prize money, 11.2 per cent more than 2022.

  • Jul 15, 2023 05:20 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: Another final on Centre Court?

    The women's singles final will not be the only summit clash on Saturday. Post the Jabeur-Vondrousova clash, top seed Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski will be up against no.15 Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Garnollers in the men's doubles final

  • Jul 15, 2023 05:11 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: Vondrousova on grass court this season

    She has an 8-1 record on grass in 2023. She lost in the quarters in Berlin before pulling out of Eastbourne, where she was supposed to face Jabeur in the opener, owing to an injury.

  • Jul 15, 2023 05:05 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: How did Marketa Vondrousova reach the final?

    1R: Peyton Stearns, 6-2, 7-5

    2R: 12th seed Veronika Kudermetova, 6-3, 6-3

    3R: 20th seed Donna Vekic, 6-1, 7-5

    4R: 32nd seed Marie Bouzkova, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

    QF: 4th seed Jessica Pegula, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3

    SF: Elina Svitolina, 6-3, 6-3

  • Jul 15, 2023 04:49 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: Jabeur on grass court this season

    She has a 7-2 record in 2023 on the surface. After suffering a round-one exit in Berlin and she lost in second round against C Giorgi in Eastbourne. However, Jabeur has shown improved performance in the major where she reached the final.

  • Jul 15, 2023 04:39 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: Jabeur matches Serena Williams

    The 2022 runner-up equalled the legendary Serena Williams as become the first player since the American to reach consecutive Wimbledon finals. She also became the first ever to beat three Top 10 players at Wimbledon since Serena in 2012.

  • Jul 15, 2023 04:27 PM IST

    Wimbledon 2023 final live updates: How did Ons Jabeur reach the final? 

    1R: Magdalena Fręch, 6-3, 6-3

    2R: Zhuoxuan Bai, 6-1, 6-1

    3R: 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

    4R: Two-time Wimbledon champion and No.9 Petra Kvitova, 6-0, 6-3

    QF: Defending Wimbledon champion and No.3 Elena Rybakina, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-1

    SF: Reigning Australian Open champion and No.2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-3.

  • Jul 15, 2023 02:58 PM IST

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Wimbledon 2023 women's singles final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova on Centre Court. Stay tuned for more updates! 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wimbledon championship wimbledon ons jabeur + 1 more

Novak Djokovic's startling five-word response to Wimbledon crowd for booing him

tennis
Published on Jul 15, 2023 05:05 PM IST

It happened in the first two rounds and then again during the semi-final match which left his irritated before he sent out a message to the crowd ahead of final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner (REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates: Jabeur, Vondrousova vie for place in history

Wimbledon 2023 final Live Updates: Follow Live score and updates of women's singles action at the All England Club

Live Wimbledon 2023 final live updates
tennis
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 05:39 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon final prize money: How much will winner of Jabeur vs Vondrousova earn

Besides the coveted Wimbledon trophy in the women's singles final, Jabeur and Vondrousova will also be vying for a record payout

Ons Jabeur will face Marketa Vondrousova in the Wimbledon 2023 final
tennis
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 04:22 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Djokovic makes 'nervous' revelation on 'hindrance' call by Wimbledon umpire

Post the win, Djokovic saw the funny side to it as he made a "nervous" revelation on a first-of-its-kind incident in his career.

Serbia's Novak Djokovic (L) argues with the umpire following a point deduction for shouting as he plays against to Italy's Jannik Sinner during their men's singles semi-finals tennis match(AFP)
tennis
Published on Jul 15, 2023 10:42 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Djokovic's sarcastic clap, crying gesture to booing Wimbledon crowd

Djokovic was booed by the Centre Court crowd during his first two matches after which he made a strong statement, and the same happened on Friday as well

Novak Djokovic's gesture for booing Wimbledon crowd during semifinal vs Jannik Sinner
tennis
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 12:18 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Carlos Alcaraz mauls Medvedev to set up dream Wimbledon final with Djokovic

Alcaraz will now face a battle of the generations against 36-year-old seven-time champion Novak Djokovic

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts after winning a point against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships(AP)
tennis
Published on Jul 15, 2023 12:23 AM IST
Reuters |

Djokovic makes his big point... again

Sinner was competitive but when push came to shove, it was the Serb who held all the answers

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after beating Italy's Jannik Sinner to win their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon(AP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 15, 2023 08:48 AM IST
ByRutvick Mehta

Djokovic scripts Open Era feat after 45th straight Wimbledon win on Centre Court

The victory over Sinner took Djokovic's streak of wins on Centre Court to 45, with his last defeat on July 7 of 2013 against Andy Murray in the final

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner(REUTERS)
tennis
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 09:44 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Djokovic fumes at umpire for 'hindrance' call during Wimbledon SF

In the second set, Djokovic had to clam himself down a couple of times before he wrapped up a 2-0 lead and stand a set away from a ninth final at the SW19.

Novak Djokovic was left furious at the chair umpire during the Wimbledon semifinal match vs Sinner
tennis
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 08:18 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Watch: Maharashtra artists create biggest Wimbledon logo on 100,000 sq ft field

The video shows the process, including the digging up and irrigation used to create the green in the logo using grass

The biggest Wimbledon logo
tennis
Published on Jul 14, 2023 05:57 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Wimbledon 2023 Highlights: Alcaraz beats Medvedev to set up Djokovic clash

Wimbledon 2023 semifinal Highlights: Follow highlights of men's singles action at the All England Club in London

Wimbledon 2023 Live Updates(REUTERS)
tennis
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 11:22 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Alcaraz warns of Centre Court pressure ahead of Wimbledon semi-final vs Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz has played all but first round at the Centre Court in Wimbledon 2023.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in action during his quarter final match against Denmark's Holger Rune (REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 14, 2023 02:20 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Jannik Sinner makes major ‘Djokovic’ admission ahead of Wimbledon semi-final

Jannik Sinner would aim at stopping Novak Djokovic's staggering run at Wimbledon when the two meet in the semi-final on Friday.

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates beating Russia's Roman Safiullin after their Wimbledon men's singles quarter-finals(AFP)
tennis
Updated on Jul 14, 2023 02:34 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Ukraine's Kichenok wins Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Pavic

The 30-year-old Kichenok and Pavic, seeded seventh, beat Belgium's Joran Vliegen and China's Xu Yifan 6-4 6-7(9) 6-3.

Croatia’s Mate Pavic and Ukraine’s Lyudmyla Kichenok celebrate with their trophies after winning their mixed doubles final match against Belgium’s Joran Vliegen and China’s Yifan Xu(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 14, 2023 06:21 AM IST
Reuters |

Ons Jabeur, Marketa Vondrousova to clash for Wimbledon 2023 title

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will meet in Saturday's Wimbledon women's final.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur applauds Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka as she leaves the court after their semi-final match(REUTERS)
tennis
Published on Jul 14, 2023 04:15 AM IST
AFP | , London
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out