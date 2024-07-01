Wimbledon 2024 live streaming: When and where to watch on television and online

All eyes will be on Carlos Alcaraz as he will be in action on the opening day of Wimbledon 2024, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Monday. Later in the day, even current World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will open his campaign against Yannick Hanfann. Spain's Carlos Alcaraz (Left) with Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the Wimbledon final.(REUTERS)

Alcaraz is the defending champion, having defeated Novak Djokovic in the final last year, and he also recently clinched the French Open. He will open his campaign against Estonian qualifier Mark Lajal, who is also one week younger than the Spaniard. He will look to become the third man in history to beat the defending champion in Wimbledon's first round.

Speaking ahead of the match, Alcaraz said, "Obviously I want to put my name on that short list to win Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same year."

"I know that it's going to be a really difficult and big challenge for me, but I think I'm ready to do it," he added.

Fans will also get to see 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu return to action, and she will face 22nd seed Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round. Coco Gauff will conclude Centre Court action on the opening day, when she faces Caroline Dolehide. Also, Aryna Sabalenka will feature on the opening day, taking on Emina Bektas.

Here are the live streaming, when and where to watch details of Wimbledon 2024:

When will Wimbledon 2024 begin?

Wimbledon 2024 will begin on Monday (July 1), 3:30 PM IST. It will continue till July 14.

Where will Wimbledon 2024 take place?

Wimbledon 2024 will take place at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London.

How to watch live broadcast of Wimbledon 2024 on television in India?

In India, Wimbledon 2024 will be live broadcasted on television through Star Sports Network.

How to live stream Wimbledon 2024 in India?

Wimbledon 2024 will be live streamed via Hotstar in India.