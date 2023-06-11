Where does French Open champion Novak Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer?

History-maker Novak Djokovic secured a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title with an impressive win over Casper Ruud of Norway in the French Open 2023 final on Sunday. The 36-year-old Serb upstaged Ruud 7-6 (7/1), 6-3, 7-5 in the summit clash of Rolland-Garros at Paris' Court Philippe Chatrier. Djokovic's memorable win also sealed his third title in French Open.

Where does Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Nadal, Federer?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former World No.1 previously lifted the famous trophy in the 2016 and 2021 editions of the Grand Slam event. Djokovic is the first man to win all four majors at least three times. The former World No.1 is also the oldest French Open champion. Djokovic has surpassed arch-rival Rafael Nadal's tally of 22 Grand Slams in Paris.

ALSO READ: French Open 2023 final highlights: Djokovic thrashes Ruud to secure Grand Slam No.23 at Roland-Garros, surpasses Nadal

"It is no coincidence that I won the 23rd Grand Slam here in Paris because this tournament was really in my entire career the toughest to win," said Djokovic, who has played seven finals at the French Open. "A lot of emotions here on this court, also off the court," he added. The three-time French Open winner has also won 10 Australian Open titles, seven Wimbledons and three US Open crowns in Grand Slam tennis.

All-time Grand Slam men’s singles titles list after French Open 2023 final:

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 23

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023), French Open: 3 (2016, 2021, 2023), Wimbledon: 6 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 22

Australian Open: 2 (2009, 2022), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON