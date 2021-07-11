Home / Sports / Tennis / With win at Wimbledon, where does Novak Djokovic stand in all-time Grand Slam list with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
Wimbledon - Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates with the trophy after winning his final match against Italy's Matteo Berrettini.(REUTERS)
  • By winning his sixth Wimbledon 2021 title, Novak Djokovic also bagged his 20th Grand Slam trophy. So, where does this place him in the all-time Grand Slam titles list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 11, 2021 10:38 PM IST

Novak Djokovic continues to shatter records. The current World No.1 wrote his name in the history books once again by beating Matteo Berrettini 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the final to win the Wimbledon 2021 title, taking his tally at the tournament to six. With this win, he also bagged his 20th Grand Slam trophy. Wondering where this places him in the all-time Grand Slam titles list with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal? Look no further. Let's have a look

All-time Grand Slam men’s singles titles list after Wimbledon 2021 final:-

Roger Federer (SUI) - 20

Australian Open: 6 (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), French Open: 1 (2009), Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017). US Open: 5 (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Rafael Nadal (ESP) - 20

Australian Open: 1 (2009), French Open: 12 (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 2010), US Open: 4 (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Novak Djokovic (SRB) - 20

Australian Open: 7 (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), French Open: 1 (2016, 2021), Wimbledon: 6 (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021), US Open: 3 (2011, 2015, 2018)

Pete Sampras (USA) -14

Australian Open: 2 (1994, 1997), French Open: 0, Wimbledon: 7 (1993, 1994, 1995, 1997, 1998, 1999, 2000), US Open: 5 (1990, 1993, 1995, 1996, 2002)

