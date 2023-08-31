News / Sports / Tennis / China's Zhizhen Zhang creates history by knocking out 5th seed Casper Ruud from 2nd round of US Open 2023

China's Zhizhen Zhang creates history by knocking out 5th seed Casper Ruud from 2nd round of US Open 2023

ByHT Sports Desk
Aug 31, 2023 07:42 AM IST

Ruud lost to the 67th-ranked Zhizhen Zhang 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0, 2-6 in a five-setter. Zhang became the first male player from China to beat a top-five player.

World No.5 Casper Ruud crashed out of the US Open after losing his men's singles second-round match to China's Zhizhen Zhang on Thursday. Ruud lost to the 67th-ranked Chinese 4-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-0, 2-6 in a five-setter that lasted 3 hours and 19 minutes.

Zhizhen Zhang of China returns a shot(Getty Images via AFP)
Zhizhen Zhang of China returns a shot(Getty Images via AFP)

Zhang created tennis history by becoming the first male from China to beat a top-five player. The 26-year-old landed the first blow by taking the first set 6-4 and although Ruud made a comeback by winning the hard-fought second set 7-5, Zhang did not let go of his lead in the match by taking the third set 6-2.

When Ruud hit back with a 6-0 win in the fourth set, it looked like the man from Norway had got the much-needed momentum to drive home the advantage in the fifth set. As it so often happens in Grand Slams, the higher-ranked player rarely lets go of the momentum towards the latter half of the match despite a poor start.

Toilet break hampers momentum

But Zhang had other ideas. He came back with his best tennis in the deciding set to give fifth-seeded Ruud no chance. Before the start of the set, Zhang left the court for several minutes to take a toilet break and change clothes in a move that clearly disrupted Ruud's momentum.

The Norwegian was broken immediately in the first game of the final set, and a frustrated Ruud complained angrily at the chair umpire, accusing him of failing to enforce time limits.

With Ruud unravelling, Zhang rammed home his advantage. He broke again in the fifth game to take a 4-1 lead and then held for a 5-1 lead.

Ruud held serve to close the gap to 5-2, but Zhang would not be denied, producing a superb backhand volley on match point to seal victory.

The serve winners were the difference between the two. Zhang's win percentage on his first serve was a whopping 75%, six more than Ruud. In the second serve, the Chinese did even better with a win percentage of 57 while Ruud's was only 47.

Zhang will face Australia's Rinky Hijikata in the third round on Friday, bidding to reach the last 16 of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Ruud was the second top-10 player to go down in the second round of US Open 2023. Earlier, it was seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, who lost to the 128th-ranked Swiss qualifier Dominic Strick. The Greek lost 7-5, 6-7 (2/7), 6-7 (5/7), 7-6 (8/6), 6-3 in 4 hours and 4 minutes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out