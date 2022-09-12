Youngest world No. 1, equalling Rafael Nadal: List of all records Carlos Alcaraz scripted with US Open title haul

Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud of Norway on Sunday to claim his first Grand Slam title and rose to the top spot in ATP ranking list with a 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 win in the US Open 2022 final on Arthur Ashe Stadium. "This is something I dreamed of since I was a kid, to be number one in the world, to be the champion at a Grand Slam," Alcaraz said in an on-court interview. "All the hard work that I did with my team, with my family. I'm just 19-years-old so all of the tough decisions are with my parents and my team as well." With the win, the 19-year-old scripted a plethora of records from equalling the great Rafael Nadal to becoming the youngest ever world no.1 ranked player in men's tennis.

Here is the entire list of all records Carlos Alcaraz scripted with his historic US Open title haul…

16 The Spaniard is the 16th player in men's tennis to have won his maiden Grand Slam trophy at the US Open. He is also the 57th Grand Slam men's champion in Open Era, 30th at US Open and 10th at the Flushing Meadows in the last 15 editions.

3 Alcaraz is the third player in Open Era to win the US Open in his first or second main draw appearance in the tournament after Arthur Ashe in 1968 and Rod Laver in 1969. Alcaraz had finished as a quarterfinalist in his US Open debut last year.

19 years 129 days Alcaraz becomes the second youngest US Open title holder after the legendary Pete Sampras, who at 19 years and 15 days, had claimed the major in New York back on 1990. Overall, he is the youngest Grand Slam winner since Rafael Nadal in 2005 French Open and the 11th teenager to win a major.

2016 Alcaraz is the first player to win the US Open title after having saved match point (quarterfinal tie against Jannik Sinner) since Stan Wawrinka in 2016.

1992 He is now the first player to win a Slam after five-setter ties in last 16, quarterfinals and semi-finals since Stefan Edberg in 1992.

51 Alcaraz has consolidated his position in the top of the list of 2022 Wins Leaders in ATP tour with his 51st win on Sunday. Stefanos Tsitsipas stands next on the list with 46 wins.

5 He went past Nadal to claim most title wins on ATP tour this season with his fifth such win in New York.

19 years 129 days Alcaraz is now the youngest ever player to move to the top spot in ATP rankings, beating the previous record of 20 years and 266 days held by Australia's Leyton Hewitt.

4 Alcaraz is now the fourth Spaniard to rise to the world no.1 spot in the ATP list after Nadal (22), Carlos Moya (22) and his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero (23).

23 hours and 39 minutes is the total time Alcaraz spent on court during the tournament which is the most ever played by a competitor in a Grand Slam tournament, surpassing Kevin Anderson at 2018 Wimbledon.

