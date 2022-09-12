Home / Sports / Tennis / Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win US Open title, ascends to world number one

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win US Open title, ascends to world number one

Published on Sep 12, 2022

In what was his first ever appearance at major final, where the stakes were higher than any other Grand Slam final before, the tireless youngster from Spain prevailed in the four-set tie on Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning after three hours and 20 minutes to register his 51st tour-level win of the season.

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) reacts after winning a point against Casper Ruud (NOR) (not pictured) in the men's singles final (USA TODAY Sports)
Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday beat Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6(1) 6-3 in the US Open final to claim his maiden Grand Slam title and rise to the top of the world rankings. In what was his first ever appearance at major final, where the stakes were higher than any other Grand Slam final before, the tireless youngster from Spain prevailed in the four-set tie on Arthur Ashe Stadium, winning after three hours and 20 minutes to register his 51st tour-level win of the season.

The 19-year-old fell on his back on the floor after his historic win as he soaked in all the accolades and support he received from the New York crowd. He then hugged Ruud, who congratulated him for his win, before he climbed up his player box to embrace his team.

With the win, Alcaraz became the youngest Grand Slam champion since his compatriot Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open champion and the youngest winner of the US Open title since Pete Sampras in 1990. He also became the youngest ever player to hold the top spot in the ATP rankings chart, equalled the biggest ever jump to No.1 spot made by a player on the ATP list and became the fourth player from Spain to be crowned the world no.1 after his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlos Moya and Nadal.

The summit clash got off to a lively start at the Flushing Meadows with both players attacking each other's second serve and engaging in brutal baseline exchanges before Alcaraz drew first blood by breaking Ruud in his second service game. Alcaraz continued to look flawless in defence and and in attack as he fired 13 winners to take the early lead in the match.

Ruud, however, refused to go down without a fight and he changed his tactic against Alcaraz's serve by stepping forward on his first serve to gain advantage on serve-and-volley tactic and went behind on his second serve. He eventually broke the Spaniard twice to breathe life back into the match. Ruud remained true to his strategy as he scripted a rfather improved show in the third set as well before he lost his nerves in the tie-breaker, and subsequently the opportunity to take a lead in the final.

While the loss in the third-set hurt Ruud, there was no looking back for Alcaraz, who broke the Norwegian once again in the fourth set before wrapping it up in quick style to claim a historic win.

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Monday, September 12, 2022
