Carlos Alcaraz receives priceless message from Rafael Nadal after 19-year-old equals his feat with historic US Open win

Published on Sep 12, 2022

Incidentally, Alcaraz joined Nadal on not one, but two elusive lists in tennis history after his 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 win on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Exactly a minute after Carlos Alcaraz beat Casper Ruud in a thrilling four-set US Open final to claim his maiden Grand Slam title, 2019 champion and compatriot Rafael Nadal took to Twitter to post a priceless message for the youngster. Incidentally, Alcaraz joined Nadal on not one, but two elusive lists in tennis history after his 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 win on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

In a final, where the stake were higher than any other Slam final in men's tennis history, the relentless teenager from Spain reigned supreme to down the Norwegian in a three-hour-and-20-minute long battle to claim a historic win. The victory made him the youngest ever Grand Slam winner in men's tennis since Nadal, 19, at 2005 French Open. And as he rose to the top of the ATP rankings chart with the win, Alcaraz became the fourth Spaniard to claim the world no.1 ranking, joining the 22-time Slam winner on the list.

ALSO READ: Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz beats Casper Ruud to win US Open title, ascends to world number one

Seconds after the big win, Nadal led the wishes from tennis fraternity as he congratulated the youngster on his US Open title haul and ascendency to world no.1 ranking while backing him for more such feats. Nadal also had a message for his apprentice Ruud, who he had defeated in the French Open final earlier this year.

“Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! (Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, which I am sure will be many more)Great effort @CasperRuud98!very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!” he tweeted.

Nadal, shortly after his shocking ouster in the last 16 of the 2022 US Open, had earlier predicted that Alcaraz as the Grand Slam winner in New York and had backed him for the world no.1 title.

Monday, September 12, 2022
