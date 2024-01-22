close_game
News / Sports / Tennis / Zverev vs Norrie Australian Open match interrupted by protestor's 'Free Palestine' leaflets; dragged out by crowd

Zverev vs Norrie Australian Open match interrupted by protestor's 'Free Palestine' leaflets; dragged out by crowd

AP |
Jan 22, 2024 01:37 PM IST

A protestor wearing blue shirt and cap and a face mask threw what appeared to be pro-Palestinian pamphlets from the stands onto the court.

A protestor threw papers onto the Australian Open court and briefly delayed the fourth-round match between Olympic champion Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie of Britain on Monday.

A pro-Palestinian protester throws leaflets onto the court during the men's singles match between Britain's Cameron Norrie and Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open(AFP)
A pro-Palestinian protester throws leaflets onto the court during the men's singles match between Britain's Cameron Norrie and Germany's Alexander Zverev at the Australian Open(AFP)

A protestor wearing blue shirt and cap and a face mask threw what appeared to be pro-Palestinian pamphlets from the stands onto the court behind the baseline during the sixth game of the third set on Margaret Court Arena.

Ball kids gathered up the papers and the match continued after a short delay. Security escorted the protestor away.

(More to follow…)

Follow Us On