The Athletic editor admits failure in Dianna Russini-Mike Vrabel scandal

Steven Ginsberg, The Athletic executive director, spoke to staff of the New York Times-owned company about the Dianna Russini scandal this week. He admitted he made a mistake in how he communicated with employees. He held a ten-minute meeting for the newsroom recently. Front Office Sports reported that Ginsberg addressed the ongoing editorial investigation.

NFL reporter Dianna Russini was seen with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel at Arizona's Ambiente hotel.(X/@CollegeFBPortal)

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He told the New York Times-owned company that communication should have been better. Ginsberg refused to take any questions from the staff during this meeting. He noted that he remains available for anyone who needs to talk privately. The internal investigation by director Mike Semel will reportedly take a long time. The company wants to ensure they protect their core journalistic values now, it was conveyed. Staff members are reportedly worried about the reputation of the sports news outlet.

Dianna Russini quits after photos show her with Mike Vrabel

Dianna Russini resigned from her post after a massive media storm began. Photos showed her holding hands with New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel in Arizona. Witnesses saw the pair at a private resort in Sedona.

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{{^usCountry}} Russini joined the publication in 2023 after working for ESPN for years. “I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career. ”" I stand behind every story I have ever published," the reporter added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Russini joined the publication in 2023 after working for ESPN for years. “I have covered the NFL with professionalism and dedication throughout my career. ”" I stand behind every story I have ever published," the reporter added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The New York Post later released photos from 2020 of the pair kissing. An eyewitness told the outlet that Vrabel had a ring on back then. Russini had initially claimed that NFL reporters often interact with sources away from stadiums. "I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me." Mike Vrabel returns to Patriots after seeking counseling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The New York Post later released photos from 2020 of the pair kissing. An eyewitness told the outlet that Vrabel had a ring on back then. Russini had initially claimed that NFL reporters often interact with sources away from stadiums. "I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me." Mike Vrabel returns to Patriots after seeking counseling {{/usCountry}}

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Ginsberg sent a memo to staff that Fox News Digital later obtained. He wrote that leadership took the matter seriously from the very beginning. "The leadership of The Athletic has taken this matter seriously," Ginsberg wrote. He emphasized that the newsroom thrives because of its core journalistic values. Mike Vrabel, meanwhile, returned to the Patriots after the NFL draft ended.

The coach reportedly went to counseling on the third day of the draft Sunday. He spoke with his players and his family about the entire situation. The Patriots said they support Vrabel despite the ongoing controversy right now. Vrabel said the suggestion of a scandal was laughable as per reports.

Ginsberg originally claimed the Arizona photos were misleading and lacked essential context. The investigation into the conduct of the reporter continues at the publication.

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