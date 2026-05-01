Lorna Hajdini photos draw Dianna Russini comparisons amid JP Morgan executive row; 'kinda look like sisters'

Social media users have begun drawing comparisons between JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini and NFL reporter Dianna Russini amid the sexual abuse row and cheating row, respectively. Social media users are comparing JPMorgan's Lorna Hajdini, accused of sexual misconduct, with NFL reporter Dianna Russini, embroiled in a cheating scandal. (Hajdini LinkedIn and X/@JayDanielsMVP)

The online discourse comes amid heightened attention on Hajdini, who has been named in a civil lawsuit filed in New York accusing her of sexual misconduct, coercion, and workplace abuse. The claims, which remain unproven in court, have been denied by both Hajdini and JPMorgan.

JPMorgan has stated that an internal investigation did not lead to any evidence supporting the allegations.

Read more: Lorna Hajdini: JPMorgan executive takes big step amid sexual harassment row

“Ngl, they kinda look like sisters” Dianna Russini is under fire right now after Page Six revealed compromising pictures of the NFL reporter with New England Patriots head coach Michael Vrabel, both of whom are married with children.

Social media users lambasted the couple with increasing scrutiny after the pictures went viral. Users analyzed their relationship and posted prior professional interviews, which led to accusations of infidelity.

After Hajdini's lawsuit emerged, social media users were quick to find similarities in the appearances of both women who are making headlines due to their respective controversies.