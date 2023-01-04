U-25 CK Nayudu Trophy: Mumbai complete 100-run win against Uttarakhand

Mumbai completed a 100-run victory against Uttarakhand on the third day of their Under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy Group D match at the Sachin Tendulkar Gymkhana in Kandivli on Tuesday.

Resuming the day at 50 for three needing another 216 runs for victory, Uttarakhand were bowled out for 165 in the 46th over. Jayesh Pokhare (4/28) and Suryansh Shedge (3/26) did the job for Mumbai.

Brief scores: Mumbai 276 & 186 beat Uttarakhand 197 & 165 in 45.4 overs (S Dangwal 44; J Pokhare 4/28, S Shedge 3/26) by 100 runs.

Vijay Merchant Trophy: Mumbai notch up 267/5 vs Delhi

Half-centuries from captain Harsh Aghav, Dharsh Murkute and Yaseen Saudagar helped Mumbai score 267 for five on the first day of their Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy quarter-final against Delhi in Avadi, Tamil Nadu.

While Aghav scored 54 (63b, 7x4, 2x6), Murkute’s unbeaten 64 (154b, 12x4) and Saugadar’s 171-ball 51 not out with the help of seven fours took Mumbai to a healthy total after being in a spot of bother at 135 or four. Harsh Gaikar also made a useful contribution of 42 (55, 9x4)

Brief scores: Mumbai 267/5 in 90 overs (D Murkute 64 batting, Y Saudagar 51 batting, H Aghav 54; Pranav 4/70) vs Delhi

Women’s U-15 Trophy: Mumbai win thriller

Mumbai sneaked home with one wicket to spare in a thrilling contest against Pondicherry in the Women’s Under-15 One Day Trophy in Ranchi.

Chasing the opposition’s 123 for six in 35 overs, Mumbai just about managed to cross the line in the 26th over after being in trouble at 91 for seven. Opener Sanmaya Upadhyay scored a 35-ball 30 while Mumbai were also helped by 38 extras that included 28 wides.

Brief scores: Pondicherry 123/6 in 35 overs (E Kavisha 54) lost to Mumbai 124/9 in 25.1 overs (S Upadhyay 30) by 1 wicket.

MI Junior: Atharva slams double ton in Sharadashram win

Atharva Shelake slammed a brilliant double hundred (291 off 120) to power Sharadashram Vidyamandir English (Dadar) to a massive 575-run victory against JBCN International School (Borivli) in a boys’ U-16 match of the MI Junior inter-school tournament.

Elsewhere, Swayam Jadhav’s all-round effort (187 off 108 and 5/9) led Cardinal Gracias High School (Bandra) to a convincing 316-run victory against SIWS High School (Wadala) in a boys’ U-16 match.

MFA League: Iron Born FC sail to victory

Iron Born FC recorded an authoritative 6-0 win against Rudra FC in a one-sided Elite Division match of the Mumbai Football Association League at the Neville D’Souza ground.

Results: Elite Div: Iron Born FC 6 (Mohammed Khatib 3, Sourav Baidya, Armash Ansari, Darshan Shah) beat Rudra FC 1 (Bhavesh Kurlekar); Second Div: Pena Madridista De Bombay 2 (Nitin Dwivedi, Manish Yadav) beat Millat FC 1 (Sarim Pathan).

NSCI snooker: Shaikh downs Yelve 4-3

Amanullah Shaikh of Andhra Pradesh recorded a nail-biting 4-3 (58-45, 9-85, 72-38, 62-49, 9-61, 29-58, 62-58) frame scores victory against home challenger Ajinkya Yelve in a second-round match of the National Sports Club of India organised ‘Baulkline’ NSCI All India Snooker Open 2023.

Results:

Round 2: Amanullah Shaikh (Tel) beat Ajinkya Yelve 4-3 (58-45, 9-85, 72-38, 62-49, 9-61, 29-58, 62-58); Nikhil Saigal beat Sukeel Venkatramani 4-2 (45-35, 55-22, 29-64, 61-45, 67-11, 59-7);

Round 1: Gaurav Prabhu beat Vivek Narayan 3-2 (8-74, 19-68, 40-35, 59-45, 59-56); Vivek Shah beat Vishesh Sahgal 3-0 (81-8, 58-38, 77-27); Amanullah Shaikh beat Sharad Sharma 3-0 (56-22, 78-0, 74-1); Vinay Swaminathan beast Bhavesh Jain 3-0 (54-52, 71-69, 70-31); Jay Shroff beat Raul Shaikh 3-1 (46-6, 51-14, 48-53, 69-1); Mahesh Jagdale beat Mitesh Thakkar 3-0 (73-51, 54-50, 61-23); Anant Mehta beat Karan Chugh 3-1 (66-2, 4-51, 69-22, 65-37); Shubhojit Roy beat Anil Sagar 3-0 (51-5, 63-60, 61-22).