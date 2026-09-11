49ers vs Rams: What is the weather in Melbourne, Australia? Latest conditions at Melbourne Cricket Ground

The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are playing their Week 1 matchup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.
Melbourne weather
The weather in Melbourne is cool and dry for the game. Conditions are mostly sunny, with light winds and no rain expected.
Current conditions
Temperature: Around 14-15°C (57-59°F)
Deep Dive
What is the current weather at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Rams vs 49ers game?
How many fans can the Melbourne Cricket Ground accommodate for the Rams vs 49ers game?
Are George Kittle and Nick Bosa both playing in the Rams vs 49ers matchup?
Feels like: Around 14-15°C
Conditions: Mostly sunny with some cloud clearing
Wind: Light
Pressure: Around 1035-1036 hPa
Rain: No rain currently expected
Friday forecast
Temperatures are expected to reach around 16°C (61°F), with an overnight low of 6-7°C (43-45°F).
The rest of the day should stay mostly sunny, with light winds and a very low chance of rain.
Weekend outlook
Saturday: Warmer, with a high around 22°C (72°F) and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Sunday: Around 23°C (73°F), with a chance of late showers
San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Week 1 depth chart
San Francisco 49ers
Offense QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke{{/usCountry}}
Offense QB: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Kurtis Rourke{{/usCountry}}
RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Jordan James
FB: Kyle Juszczyk
WR (L/X): Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson
WR (R/Z): Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins
WR (S/slot): De’Zhaun Stribling, Jacob Cowing
TE: George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell
LT: Trent Williams, Enrique Cruz Jr.
LG: Carver Willis, Connor Colby
C: Jake Brendel, Jarrett Patterson
RG: Dominick Puni
RT: Colton McKivitz, Vederian Lowe
Defense LDE: Keion White, Khalid Kareem
LDT: Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West
RDT: C.J. West / Gracen Halton (Alfred Collins out; James Thompson Jr. also in mix)
RDE: Nick Bosa, Romello Height
WLB: Dre Greenlaw, Garret Wallow
MLB: Fred Warner, Tatum Bethune
SLB: Jaden Dugger / Luke Gifford
LCB: Renardo Green, Jack Jones
RCB: Deommodore Lenoir, Ephesians Prysock
NB: Upton Stout
SS: Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis
FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, Siran Neal
Special Teams K: Eddy Piñeiro
P: Corliss Waitman
LS: Jon Weeks
PR/KR: Jacob Cowing / Deebo Samuel Sr. (and others)
Los Angeles Rams
Offense QB: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson
RB: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers
WR (L/X): Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield
WR (R/Z): Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels
WR (S/slot): Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith
TE: Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare
LT: Alaric Jackson, David Quessenberry
LG: Steve Avila, Bill Murray / Beaux Limmer
C: Coleman Shelton, Dylan McMahon
RG: Kevin Dotson, Beaux Limmer
RT: Warren McClendon Jr.
Defense (note: Aaron Donald out) DE: Braden Fiske (starting in place of Aaron Donald), Tyler Davis
NT: Poona Ford, Ty Hamilton
DT: Kobie Turner, Ty Hamilton / others
LOLB: Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart
LILB: Nate Landman, Shaun Dolac / Grant Stuard
RILB: Omar Speights, Grant Stuard
ROLB: Myles Garrett, Desjuan Johnson
LCB: Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
RCB: Trent McDuffie
NB: Quentin Lake, Josh Wallace
SS: Kam Curl, Jaylen McCollough
FS: Kamren Kinchens, Tanner Ingle
Special Teams K: Harrison Mevis
P: Ethan Evans
LS: Joe Cardona
PR/KR: Xavier Smith / Jordan Whittington (and others)