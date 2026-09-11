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49ers vs Rams: What is the weather in Melbourne, Australia? Latest conditions at Melbourne Cricket Ground

The weather in Melbourne is cool and dry for the game. Temperatures are expected to reach around 16°C (61°F), with an overnight low of 6-7°C (43-45°F).

Updated on: Sep 11, 2026, 07:20:03 IST
By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
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The San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams are playing their Week 1 matchup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

Melbourne weather

Fans arrive ahead of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. (AFP)
Fans arrive ahead of the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. (AFP)

The weather in Melbourne is cool and dry for the game. Conditions are mostly sunny, with light winds and no rain expected.

Current conditions

Temperature: Around 14-15°C (57-59°F)

Deep Dive

What is the current weather at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the Rams vs 49ers game?

The weather at the Melbourne Cricket Ground is cool and dry, with temperatures around 14-15°C (57-59°F), mostly sunny conditions, and light winds expected.

How many fans can the Melbourne Cricket Ground accommodate for the Rams vs 49ers game?

The Melbourne Cricket Ground can accommodate over 100,000 fans, with an official capacity of 100,024, including around 95,000 seats and 5,000 standing spaces.

Are George Kittle and Nick Bosa both playing in the Rams vs 49ers matchup?

Yes, both George Kittle and Nick Bosa are set to play in the matchup against the Rams, returning from their respective injuries.
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Feels like: Around 14-15°C

Conditions: Mostly sunny with some cloud clearing

Wind: Light

Pressure: Around 1035-1036 hPa

Rain: No rain currently expected

Friday forecast

Temperatures are expected to reach around 16°C (61°F), with an overnight low of 6-7°C (43-45°F).

The rest of the day should stay mostly sunny, with light winds and a very low chance of rain.

Weekend outlook

Saturday: Warmer, with a high around 22°C (72°F) and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Sunday: Around 23°C (73°F), with a chance of late showers

San Francisco 49ers vs Los Angeles Rams Week 1 depth chart

San Francisco 49ers

RB: Christian McCaffrey, Kaelon Black, Jordan James

FB: Kyle Juszczyk

WR (L/X): Mike Evans, Demarcus Robinson

WR (R/Z): Deebo Samuel Sr., Jordan Watkins

WR (S/slot): De’Zhaun Stribling, Jacob Cowing

TE: George Kittle, Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell

LT: Trent Williams, Enrique Cruz Jr.

LG: Carver Willis, Connor Colby

C: Jake Brendel, Jarrett Patterson

RG: Dominick Puni

RT: Colton McKivitz, Vederian Lowe

Defense LDE: Keion White, Khalid Kareem

LDT: Osa Odighizuwa, C.J. West

RDT: C.J. West / Gracen Halton (Alfred Collins out; James Thompson Jr. also in mix)

RDE: Nick Bosa, Romello Height

WLB: Dre Greenlaw, Garret Wallow

MLB: Fred Warner, Tatum Bethune

SLB: Jaden Dugger / Luke Gifford

LCB: Renardo Green, Jack Jones

RCB: Deommodore Lenoir, Ephesians Prysock

NB: Upton Stout

SS: Malik Mustapha, Marques Sigle, Ashtyn Davis

FS: Ji’Ayir Brown, Siran Neal

Special Teams K: Eddy Piñeiro

P: Corliss Waitman

LS: Jon Weeks

PR/KR: Jacob Cowing / Deebo Samuel Sr. (and others)

Los Angeles Rams

Offense QB: Matthew Stafford, Stetson Bennett, Ty Simpson

RB: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers

WR (L/X): Davante Adams, Konata Mumpfield

WR (R/Z): Puka Nacua, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels

WR (S/slot): Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith

TE: Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare

LT: Alaric Jackson, David Quessenberry

LG: Steve Avila, Bill Murray / Beaux Limmer

C: Coleman Shelton, Dylan McMahon

RG: Kevin Dotson, Beaux Limmer

RT: Warren McClendon Jr.

Defense (note: Aaron Donald out) DE: Braden Fiske (starting in place of Aaron Donald), Tyler Davis

NT: Poona Ford, Ty Hamilton

DT: Kobie Turner, Ty Hamilton / others

LOLB: Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart

LILB: Nate Landman, Shaun Dolac / Grant Stuard

RILB: Omar Speights, Grant Stuard

ROLB: Myles Garrett, Desjuan Johnson

LCB: Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

RCB: Trent McDuffie

NB: Quentin Lake, Josh Wallace

SS: Kam Curl, Jaylen McCollough

FS: Kamren Kinchens, Tanner Ingle

Special Teams K: Harrison Mevis

P: Ethan Evans

LS: Joe Cardona

PR/KR: Xavier Smith / Jordan Whittington (and others)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan

Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.

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Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
Catch all the latest Sports News, scores, and highlights in one place. Stay updated with real-time coverage of your favorite games and athletes along with Lionel Messi latest updates.
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