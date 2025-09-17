Aaron Jones fantasy update: Vikings RB's injury sends Cam Akers, Jordan Mason's stocks booming

The Minnesota Vikings have placed starting running back Aaron Jones on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, ruling him out for a minimum of four games, according to NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The 30-year-old sustained the injury during the team's 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, where he was ruled out early due to the hamstring issue. Aaron Jones Sr. #33 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears(Getty Images via AFP)

This development thrusts Jordan Mason into the RB1 role. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Vikings now plan on re-signing Cam Akers, who tried out for the New Orleans Saints but couldn't make the team.

Jones, who signed a one-year, $7 million deal with Minnesota in the offseason, had a modest start to 2025, carrying the ball eight times for 23 yards in the season opener against the Giants. His placement on IR comes as a blow to the Vikings' ground game. Against the Falcons, Mason led with 30 yards on 15 carries.

Aaron Jones fantasy update

With Aaron Jones out, Mason emerges as the primary beneficiary, having already out-carried Jones 15-8 in Week 2 for 68 yards. Acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade during the offseason, Mason's role expands to a workhorse back, potentially seeing 15-20 touches per game in Kevin O’Connell's run-heavy scheme.

Fantasy managers should view Mason as a solid RB2/flex option in PPR leagues, with RB1 upside in favorable matchups like the upcoming Bengals game, where his 4.5 yards per carry efficiency could shine.

Cam Akers, who previously played for the Vikings in 2024 after stints with the Rams, Texans, and Saints, brings experience with 1,301 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns over his career. His fantasy stock booms as a handcuff to Mason, offering RB3 value with upside if elevated to the active roster, especially given his 4.2 yards per carry in limited 2025 preseason action.

The Vikings' backfield now features Ty Chandler and undrafted free agent Zavier Scott as additional options, but Mason and Akers are the clear focal points.