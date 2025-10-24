Aaron Jones injury update: Will RB start against Chargers? Latest on return status as Vikings get massive boost

Aaron Jones could be returning for Thursday night's game, in a massive boost for Minnesota Vikings, as they prepare to take on the Los Angeles Chargers. The 30-year-old running back has been out since Week 2 of the NFL 2025 season, dealing with a hamstring injury. Aaron Jones has been out since Week 2.(Getty Images via AFP)

Jones has missed Minnesota's last four games with his team losing last two of their three fixtures. However, the final injury report from the Vikings for the game has listed him as questionable.

Will Aaron Jones play against Chargers?

Jones is on the injured reserve and is expected to play against the Chargers, as per Kirk Herbstreit of Prime Video. However, the Vikings need to activate him from IR by 4:00 pm ET for him to be able to play.

In his two games for the Vikings this season, Jones has 13 carries for 46 yards with a 3.5 yards-per-carry average.

With Jones managing two limited walkthroughs this week, he seemingly will operate with a cap on his snaps and touches in the event that he's activated, reports indicated. His availability for Week 8 will be known around 90 minutes before the 8:15 pm ET kickoff.

Will Aaron Jones start against Chargers?

While there is no official confirmation of whether Jones will be starting against Chargers, reports indicated that he should assume his starting role. However, in his absence Jordan Mason has been taking a major chunk of the team's carries, rushing for 380 yards and four touchdowns.

With Jones back, Minnesota is likely to use both in complementary roles, reports suggested.

Reactions to Aaron Jones return

While Vikings fans were happy with Jones' return, many leaned towards Mason for their fantasy teams. “Great news for fans as Aaron Jones is expected to make his return tonight, adding excitement to the upcoming game!,” one X profile wrote.

Meanwhile, another said, “Even w/ Aaron Jones’ return, we still fire up Jordan Mason w/confidence. They played one full game together— week 1 at CHI. Mason out-carried Jones 15 to 8. He’ll split carries tonight at a minimum. Add to that Chargers gave up whopping 5.8 ypc/7 rush TD’s last 3 wks. Mason.”

Yet another person asked Grok if they should start Mason or Jacory Croskey-Merritt, likely believing Jones might not start. To this the AI chatbot replied: “I'd start Jordan Mason this week. Experts (86% on FantasyPros) prefer him due to better projections (9.5 pts) and matchup vs. Chargers. Aaron Jones' return may limit touches, but Mason's efficiency edges out Croskey-Merritt's tougher Chiefs matchup (9.4 pts projected). Monitor inactives.”