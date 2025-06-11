Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aaron Judge home run : Was the 469-foot hit the longest for the Yankees star? Full list here

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 11, 2025 06:03 AM IST

Aaron Judge blasted a mammoth home run against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium

Aaron Judge blasted a mammoth home run against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium. The New York Yankees star, during the top of the first inning, took Noah Cameron's first hittable pitch to smack it for a 469-foot home run that nearly left the stadium.

Aaron Judge hit a massive home run against Kansas on Tuesday(Getty Images via AFP)
Aaron Judge hit a massive home run against Kansas on Tuesday(Getty Images via AFP)

This was Judge's 24th home run of the season, which ranks second in the American League behind Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh. 

Read More: Aaron Rodgers to Steelers: When will star QB make his debut for Pittsburgh?

Reacting to the Yankees star's home run, one social media user wrote: “Aaron Judge just hit a home run that almost went over the Royals’ Hall of Fame at Kauffman Stadium. Estimated distance: 469 feet. I’ve been to hundreds of games here and never seen a ball hit there.”

“Just when I think there’s nothing Aaron Judge can do to surprise me anymore he hits a ball where I’ve never seen a ball hit in Kauffman Stadium The greatest I’ll ever watch,” another one added on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. 

However, this is not the longest Judge has hit. Here's a list of his longest home runs. 

496 feet – September 30, 2017 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

495 feet – June 11, 2017 vs. Baltimore Orioles

477 feet – August 2, 2024 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

473 feet – May 9, 2024 vs. Houston Astros

469 feet – June 10, 2025 vs. Kansas City Royals

Read More: Myles Garrett issues warning after Aaron Rodgers joins Pittsburgh Steelers as quarterback: ‘Put him in graveyard’

Judge's two-run homer had an exit velocity of 117.9 mph, tying it for the third-hardest hit homer in the majors. The Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout has hit the longest home run of the season - a 484-foot shot against the Giants. His teammate, Logan O'Hoppe, hit one 470 against A's last month. Aaron Judge had smashed a 468-footer against the Brewers back in March. 

News / Sports / US Sports / Aaron Judge home run : Was the 469-foot hit the longest for the Yankees star? Full list here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On