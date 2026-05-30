Abdul Carter, Jaxson Dart explain Trump event controversy: ‘Bigger than football’

Jaxson Dart’s appearance at President Donald Trump’s New York rally last week drew mixed reactions, with one of the most notable responses coming from his own teammate, Abdul Carter, who appeared somewhat disappointed by the situation.

Abdul Carter clarifies relationship with Jaxson Dart after calling out Giants teammate.(L - Jaxson Dart/ IG, R - New York Giants/X)

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Carter had reacted with a blunt remark to the viral social media moment in which Dart gave Donald Trump a warm introduction before he took the stage. “Thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man,” the New York Giants linebacker posted in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Although Carter later clarified on X that everything was fine between him and fellow New York Giants teammate, he recently addressed his criticism of Dart during a media interview.

Abdul Carter opens up on comments about Jaxson Dart

"Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things,” he said. He explained that he felt it was his responsibility to speak out about Jaxson Dart’s appearance at the rally, which linked the quarterback with Donald Trump.

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{{^usCountry}} “If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world,” he said, while also asserting that Jaxson Dart, as the team leader and face of the franchise, represents the entire team through his actions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If he chooses to align himself with a man like President Trump, it's my responsibility based on what I believe and what I stand on to not only show my teammates that I'm against that, but to show the world,” he said, while also asserting that Jaxson Dart, as the team leader and face of the franchise, represents the entire team through his actions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There were expectations of tension within the New York Giants camp following Abdul Carter’s criticism of Jaxson Dart. However, the 22-year-old made it clear that his disagreement with Dart’s appearance at Trump’s rally did not mean there is any personal hatred between the teammates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were expectations of tension within the New York Giants camp following Abdul Carter’s criticism of Jaxson Dart. However, the 22-year-old made it clear that his disagreement with Dart’s appearance at Trump’s rally did not mean there is any personal hatred between the teammates. {{/usCountry}}

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“That doesn't mean that me and Jaxson hate each other or we have beef. I sit next to Jaxson every day — we're close, we talk,” he added, while emphasizing that what truly matters is that the team shares the same goals. He also stated that he now wants to move past the entire sequence of events.

Jaxson Dart addresses appearance at Trump’s rally

Jaxson Dart himself addressed last week’s events and the reaction that followed, explaining that he understands politics can be a sensitive subject for many people.

”The president position has always been a position that I have a lot of respect in, regardless of political affiliation, regardless of political party. My intentions were just that,” he clarified.

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“I also understand that I am the quarterback of the New York Giants, and that involves a lot of responsibility. It's under a limelight, under a microscope, and there's a lot that comes with that. And it's been something that I've embraced,” the 23-year-old added.

Giants locker room tensions appear to cool down

Another New York Giants quarterback, Jameis Winston, praised both players for the way they handled the situation. “We don't have to pick a side in this. We have to have support for other people and what they stand for,” he said.

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The situation between the two New York Giants players now appears to have settled down, with both deciding to move forward after openly addressing the incident during the same post-practice media availability.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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