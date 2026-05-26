Fact check: No, Jaxson Dart didn't say ‘blue hairs don't watch NFL' at Trump rally; it's a fake quote

Ht.com can confirm that the quote is fake. Under an X post from a parody account called Football Crave, a community note fact checking the claim reads: "Dart did not say this, this was made up by a fake news account that hides “parody” in their bio and counts on people not checking It used to have the parody label on, but turned it back off and changed names a 6th time (per the profile data) when it stopped fooling people."

The viral posts claim that Dart was asked at the rally if publicly supporting Trump could lead to backlash from some of his fan. To which, the posts claim, Dart replied: “I don’t think many blue hairs watch the NFL if we’re being honest.”

It claims that Dart criticized the Democratic Party supporters, calling them "blue hair" and claiming they don't watch the NFL. However, the quote is fabricated as Dart did not say anything to that effect.

Jaxon Dart's appearance at Donald Trump's Memorial Day rally on May 23 has sparked criticism from many, including teammates. But the backlash is exaggerated with a fake quote attributed to Dart in many viral social media posts.

Jaxson Dart Faces Criticism Over Trump Rally Appearance Jaxson Dart's Friday appearance alongside Trump at the Rockland Community College in New York was highly controversial. Not only did the QB attend the event, he also took over the duties of introducing the POTUS at the event.

"I'm grateful, I'm honored, I'm pleasured to introduce the 45th and 47th president of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump," he said. Just before that, he appealed to the ears of the New York Giants fans, addressing them as “Go Big Blue.”

But the appearance triggered a backlash.

The criticism first appeared from within the Giants locker room. Giants linebacker Abdul Carter reacted to the viral clip on social media, writing: “Thought this sh* was AI, what we doing man.” His reaction quickly spread online as fans debated whether athletes should publicly endorse political figures.

Former NFL player and analyst Emmanuel Acho was also among those who criticized the rookie quarterback for publicly aligning himself with Trump. Speaking on his show, Acho said Dart had every right to support whoever he wanted politically, but questioned whether it was wise to do so so openly, given the diverse makeup of NFL locker rooms.

“It’s time to have an uncomfortable conversation about what the hell is going on in New York,” Acho said. “Jaxson Dart, the quarterback, supporting President Donald Trump?!?”

“He’s allowed to do that, he’s a citizen. If Jaxson Dart is allowed to support Donald Trump, then his teammate is allowed to have his grievances with him doing that,” he continued.

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Acho further argued that some of Dart’s teammates and friends may feel personally offended by Trump and his politics. “I don’t think there is a lot of wisdom or disarmament in very publicly supporting an individual who many of your teammates felt offended by,” he added.

However, not everyone viewed Dart’s appearance negatively. Baltimore Ravens safety Marlon Humphrey defended the quarterback and mocked what he described as performative outrage online.

“The fake Trump hate funny to me. Majority voted for him but everybody seem to hate him lol…Somebody lying,” Humphrey wrote on X.