'Me & JD6 are good': Abdul Carter downplays rift with Jaxson Dart after criticizing Trump rally appearance

Abdul Carter seemingly was not very impressed by Jaxson Dart attending President Donald Trump’s New York rally on Friday and delivering a warm introduction before the President’s speech. Abdul Carter clarifies relationship with Jaxson Dart after calling out Giants teammate. (L - Jaxson Dart/ IG, R - New York Giants/X)

The New York Giants linebacker quickly grabbed headlines on Saturday morning after publicly questioning his teammate’s rally appearance by reposting the viral clip with a pointed and sarcastic remark that ended with a question.

He wrote, “thought this sh*t was AI, what we doing man.” Carter’s criticism led many to speculate about possible locker room tension, especially with a teammate publicly calling out Jaxson Dart over his political appearance outside football.

Abdul Carter issues clarification on equation with Jaxson Dart If tensions were to escalate, it could place John Harbaugh in a difficult situation during what would be his first season leading the New York Giants. But that does not appear to be the case, as Carter has now clarified where things stand between him and Dart.

The 22-year-old took to X on Saturday evening and wrote, “Me & JD6 are good! We spoke earlier as men. Y’all can keep your narratives.”