Ahmad Hardy update: Will Missouri RB play again? Positive update amid Mississippi concert shooting

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy was shot at a concert in Mississippi on Sunday, May 10 and the school confirmed on Monday, May 11. Hardy, who was born in Brookhaven in Mississippi was wounded at the concert and underwent surgery on the same day.

Will Ahmad Hardy play again?

Ahmad Hardy was shot at a concert in Mississippi.(AP)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A source told ESPN's Pete Thamel that there's optimism that he will play football again. However, how quickly he can return and the impact has yet to be determined.

“Per an ESPN source, there’s optimism that Ahmad Hardy will play football again. How quickly he can return and the impact isn’t known. He’s alert today and moving around," Thamel wrote on X.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to ESPN, Hardy is currently in stable condition following his surgery. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to ESPN, Hardy is currently in stable condition following his surgery. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Missouri's official statement offered a positive update while also noting uncertainty: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Missouri's official statement offered a positive update while also noting uncertainty: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Mizzou football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound. Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Mizzou football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound. Ahmad underwent surgery Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition. Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available," school added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A timeline for his return to football activities is unknown at this time. Mizzou Athletics will provide more information on his status when it becomes available," school added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read: Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini ‘were dating’, ex-NFL player makes shocking ‘baby’ claims: ‘It wouldn’t surprise me if…’

Who is Ahmad Missouri?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hailing from Oma, Mississippi. Hardy is one of the most productive running backs in college football. According to USA Today, he transferred to Missouri before his sophomore season and went on to lead the entire SEC in rushing yards in 2025, posting 1,649 yards and an impressive 6.4 yards per carry. He finished just behind Cam Cook of Jacksonville State for the national rushing title.

Before joining Missouri, Hardy showed his talent at Louisiana-Monroe, where he ran for 1,351 yards as a freshman, per USA Today.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON