AJ Dybantsa NBA Draft update: Projected No. 1 pick reveals bold decision ahead of the draft

With the 2026 NBA Draft set for Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24, anticipation is building around projected top pick AJ Dybantsa, who is widely regarded as the class’s leading prospect.

AJ Dybantsa explained that while he was open to conversations and spending time with teams to build better understanding, he chose not to participate in pre-draft workouts. (AP)

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The 19-year-old appears highly confident in his resume heading into the draft. Dybantsa recently appeared on the “Baseline Banter” podcast, where he discussed his journey and made a surprising revelation during the episode.

Dybantsa chose no workout

Regardless of how highly rated a player is, prospects are typically expected to go through pre-draft workouts with NBA teams before entering the league. However, Dybantsa revealed that things unfolded differently for him, as he followed his own will.

“I didn’t work out for none, I just visited the cities,” said the BYU Cougars star.

He explained that while he was open to conversations and spending time with teams to build better understanding, he chose not to participate in pre-draft workouts. In his view, his talent and level of ability were already recognized.

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{{^usCountry}} “Take me to the facility, take me to dinner, talk. I don’t gotta workout. They know what I can do,” Dybantsa added. Coming off a standout season {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Take me to the facility, take me to dinner, talk. I don’t gotta workout. They know what I can do,” Dybantsa added. Coming off a standout season {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The 6-foot-9 forward delivered a standout 2025–26 campaign for BYU, establishing himself as one of college basketball’s elite talents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 6-foot-9 forward delivered a standout 2025–26 campaign for BYU, establishing himself as one of college basketball’s elite talents. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: NBA Draft 2026: Expert shares AJ Dybantsa, Peterson update in complete 60-pick projection post-lottery

He topped Division I scoring with an average of 25.5 points per game and earned the Julius Erving Award, given to the nation’s best small forward.

Dybantsa’s possible landing spot

AJ Dybantsa is widely projected to be the No. 1 pick in the June 23 draft. The Washington Wizards currently hold the top selection, and Dybantsa has already spoken publicly in a way that suggests he could be headed to Washington, D.C.

However, the Washington Wizards have not given any public indication about which direction they are leaning with the No. 1 pick.

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Fellow top prospect Darryn Peterson has also emerged as a strong contender for the No. 1 overall pick, with a report this week indicating that the Washington Wizards are increasingly giving serious consideration to selecting him.

Also read: Wizards depth chart update: New AJ Dybantsa twist after NBA draft lottery; ‘It is crazy’

While Dybantsa’s decision to skip workouts may have been driven by a desire to avoid any injury risk, it remains a bold approach that could potentially work against him if he is not ultimately selected with the No. 1 pick.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ojas Jaiswal ...Read More Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy. Read Less

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