Alex Foster cause of death: How did Baylor star die? All on Greenville shooting

Baylor Bears redshirt freshman defensive lineman Alex Foster died on Tuesday night in his hometown of Greenville, Mississippi. Alex Foster was the No. 152 overall recruit in the United States, the 18th-ranked prospect in the state of Mississippi.(X/ Alex Levine)

Foster was the No. 152 overall recruit in the United States, the 18th-ranked prospect in the state of Mississippi. As a defensive lineman prospect, Alex Foster was the 69th-best. He was just 18 years old.

Alex Foster was fatally shot in a Greenville shooting incident. Details of the shooting have not yet been released. He becomes the latest victim in a slew of shootings in Greenville, according to local media.

Alex Foster cause of death: Baylor releases statement

Vice President and Director of Athletics Mack B. Rhoades and Head Football Coach Dave Aranda have provided the following joint statement on behalf of Baylor Athletics regarding the death of Alex Foster.

“We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family. Our deepest condolences are with Alex’s family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come. In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith, the love of the Baylor community, and the unbreakable bond forged through the game we love. Alex’s memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program,” the statement read.

Aranda posted a separate message on X, adding, "Our hearts are broken, and our prayers are with his family, friends and all those who loved him so deeply."

Alex Foster was the highest-rated high school signee in Baylor Football's 2024 recruiting class after starring at St. Joseph High School in Greenville. He remained loyal to Baylor during his recruitment despite a late offer from the Texas Longhorns. He also attracted interest from various other elite programs.