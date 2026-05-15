Angel Reese opens up on Paige Bueckers friendship amid Atlanta's win vs Wings

The WNBA has featured several memorable friendships over the years, and the bond between Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers has certainly stood out in recent years.

Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers continue to maintain a close friendship despite competing against each other on the court.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

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Bueckers plays as a guard for the Dallas Wings, and Reese as the forward for the Atlanta Dream. Despite playing for different franchises, Reese and Bueckers maintain a personal friendship. And it took the centerstage as the two teams met in the WNBA on Wednesday, May 13.

How Angel Reese and Paige Bueckers became friends

On the court, they are rivals, but off the court, they share a close bond. The bond between Reese and Bueckers started years back from Team USA, where both players emerged as two of the country’s top young prospects.

Reese and Bueckers played together for years, media appearances, and took part in several brand-related promotional events.

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{{^usCountry}} Angel Reese opened up about the friendship in an interview to Champside before the game against Dallas Wing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Angel Reese opened up about the friendship in an interview to Champside before the game against Dallas Wing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "It’s really exciting to see me and Paige Bueckers continue to grow, and everybody else that was in our class continue to grow. We’re obviously friends off the court, but between the court, we’re not friends. So, we’ll talk a little trash tonight. But I’m just excited to see her journey through adversity and everything,” Reese said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "It’s really exciting to see me and Paige Bueckers continue to grow, and everybody else that was in our class continue to grow. We’re obviously friends off the court, but between the court, we’re not friends. So, we’ll talk a little trash tonight. But I’m just excited to see her journey through adversity and everything,” Reese said. {{/usCountry}}

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“Obviously, we’re two marketable players as well on and off the court…," she continued. “A lot of young girls look up to both of us… So, it’s really cool to see us continuing to be pioneers in this league.”

Also read: Angel Reese weighs in on Megan Thee Stallion vs Klay Thompson amid messy breakup

Reese also said that unlike the public, she knew beforehand that Paige Buckers was going to make an appearance at the 2025 Met Gala in New York. Reese said she was excited to see Bueckers “step into different things.”

“A lot of people didn’t know she was going to the Met. I knew she was going with Coach and just being able to see her step into another world of fashion… yeah, that’s my girl. I’m just really happy to see her step into different things,” Reese said.

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Paige Bueckers praises Reese’s game

Bueckers talked about Reese before the match vs Wings, “On both ends of the floor, she’s a paint presence on both sides. Defensively, she can switch and guard one through five."

She added, “Offensively, she’s a great screener, great roller, great passer, can finish around the rim, and provides a different spark for them. Her energy is contagious and brings confidence to her teammates.”

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