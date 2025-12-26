Anthony Davis injury update: Heartbreaking news for Mavericks; AD ‘badly hurt’ vs Warriors

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) sits on the bench after suffering an injury (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect) Anthony Davis injury news: The Dallas Mavericks received a massive blow during their Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday Anthony Davis injury news: The Dallas Mavericks received a massive blow during their Christmas Day matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Mainstay Anthony Davis appeared to suffer an injury and left the game in the first half.

The incident occurred as Dallas transitioned up the floor following a change of possession. A pass was sent in Davis’ direction, but the forward, positioned ahead of the Warriors’ defense, didn’t react to the ball and instead veered toward the Mavericks’ bench, visibly uncomfortable as he did so.

Moments later, Davis was taken out of the game and remained on the sideline while trainers evaluated him. Broadcast cameras showed him stretching and attempting to loosen up before receiving additional treatment during a timeout. Reporter Grant Afseth noted that, after several minutes on the bench, Davis made his way to the locker room with medical staff for further assessment.

At the time he exited, no official update had been provided on the nature or severity of the injury, and the team had not yet announced whether he would return.

Before his departure, Davis had logged 11 minutes of action, recording 3 points on 1-of-4 shooting along with 3 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal. The Warriors carried a 71–58 advantage into halftime.

