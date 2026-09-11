San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is set to return for the team’s Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. The game is a Thursday Night Football matchup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia.

What happened to George Kittle?

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle speaks to the media following a practice in Melbourne, Australia, in preparation for an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayak)

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George Kittle is returning after suffering a torn Achilles in the 49ers’ wild-card playoff win over the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11, 2026. He was limited in practice earlier this week but carries no game designation and is expected to play.

NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed the update, writing: “After tearing his right Achilles tendon on January 11, and being listed as limited in practice this week, 49ers TE George Kittle is off the injury report and scheduled to return to play tonight in Australia against the Los Angeles, Rams.”

Is Nick Bosa playing today?

Deep Dive What injuries did George Kittle and Nick Bosa recover from before the game against the Rams? George Kittle is returning from a torn Achilles, while Nick Bosa is coming back from a torn ACL suffered in the 2025 season. Are there any other significant injuries affecting the 49ers or Rams in the Week 1 matchup? For the 49ers, Alfred Collins is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, and James Thompson Jr. is questionable with a hamstring injury. The Rams will be without Aaron Donald, who is resting and not traveling. How did George Kittle's limited practice affect his availability for the game? Despite being limited in practice earlier in the week, Kittle carried no game designation, confirming he is expected to play against the Rams.

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has also been cleared to play and is expected to suit up against the Rams.

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{{^usCountry}} Bosa is returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of the 2025 season. He was limited in practices this week as the 49ers managed his workload, but team reports and coaches, including defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, have indicated that he will play. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bosa is returning from a torn ACL suffered in Week 3 of the 2025 season. He was limited in practices this week as the 49ers managed his workload, but team reports and coaches, including defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, have indicated that he will play. {{/usCountry}}

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Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (NFL Week 1, 2026)

Location and Time

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne (East Melbourne), Australia

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Date/Time: Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 8:35 p.m. ET / 5:35 p.m. PT (10:35 a.m. AEST / local time on Friday, September 11 in Melbourne).

When and Where to Watch

National streaming (US and most markets): Netflix (exclusive national stream).

Local over-the-air TV: KNBC (Los Angeles market) and NBC Bay Area (San Francisco Bay Area).

Broadcast team: Noah Eagle (play-by-play), Luke Kuechly (analyst), with sideline reporters Tom Pelissero and MJ Acosta-Ruiz; former referee Terry McAulay as rules analyst.

Also available in Australia on Seven Network (and the full experience including entertainment). Coverage of the broader Netflix Gameday often starts earlier.

National Anthem

Australian singer Cody Simpson performs the Australian national anthem, followed by American rock band Infinity Song performing the US national anthem. The cast of the musical A Beautiful Noise is also scheduled for a “Sweet Caroline” performance during a game break.

Halftime Show

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The Jonas Brothers (Nick, Joe, and Kevin) headline the halftime show.

Inactives / Injury Notes

Rams:

Out: Aaron Donald (rest/not traveling; returning from retirement but not available for Week 1).

49ers:

Out: Alfred Collins (DT, torn patellar tendon; season-ending).

Questionable: James Thompson Jr. (DT, hamstring).

Important players

Rams (key contributors expected available): QB Matthew Stafford, WR Puka Nacua, WR Davante Adams, RB Kyren Williams, OLB/DE Myles Garrett (debut)

49ers (key contributors expected available): QB Brock Purdy, RB Christian McCaffrey, TE George Kittle, DE Nick Bosa, WR Mike Evans (newcomer), LB Fred Warner

On-Field Officials (Referee Crew)

Referee: Alex Kemp

Umpire: Brandon Ellison

Down Judge: Mike Carr

Line Judge: Rusty Baynes

Back Judge: Scott Helverson

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Field Judge: Sean Petty

Side Judge: Jim Quirk