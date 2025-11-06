Bam Adebayo injury update: Heat fans get disappointing update after Nuggets game; ‘badly hurt’

Bam Adebayo was taken out of the Miami Heat vs the Denver Nuggets game on Wednesday after sustaining a left foot injury. The 28-year-old was listed as questionable, but did not return to the game. At the time of writing this story, Miami was trailing 122-112 in the fourth quarter. Miami Heat center/forward Bam Adebayo (13) moves the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

In a concerning update, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reported that Adebayo sustained a left foot injury. “Bam Adebayo not on the court for the start of the second half. Kel'el Ware starting in Adebayo's place,” he posted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Adebayo picked up the injury only eight minutes in the game. He looked is tremendous pain and had to be taken off.

“Obviously Bam going down was unexpected but still competing vs the #1 offense and a top 5 defense is still so much build off of. Last years team would’ve lost by 35. There shouldn’t ever be a rebound disparity of 20 rebounds that deflating and gives the other team more attempts,” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Was always gonna be tough with Bam. Made impossible once he didn’t come back in. Proud of the effort the group showed.. hopefully Nikola Jokic can give Niko some advice while his there. Hopefully Bams injury isn’t to bad, but the fact there wasn’t an update concerns me,” another one added.

Adebayo was averaging 22.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists on 46.2% field goal this season, coming into the Denver game. The Miami Heat is expected to evaluate his injury and reveal the star player's status for the weekend games.