Berry helps Louisville rally from 13-point deficit to beat North Carolina State 88-80 in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. — Imari Berry scored 33 points and No. 9 Louisville rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to beat North Carolina State 88-80 in overtime Sunday for its 11th consecutive victory.

Skylar Jones’ 17 points helped carry the Cardinals , who went from trailing by 13 to leading 54-51 in a span of less than 4½ minutes bridging the third and fourth quarters.

Mackenly Randoph scored four of her 12 points in overtime. Berry, who had a game-high 12 rebounds, made two free throws with 10.5 seconds left for the final points of regulation.

Khamil Pierre scored five of her season-high 26 points in the final two minutes of regulation, but N.C. State couldn’t overcome mishaps down the stretch. Zamareya Jones added 20 points, including a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter after returning to action wearing protective mask, and Zoe Brooks had 17 points for the Wolfpack .

Louisville followed Thursday’s victory at No. 23 Notre Dame by ending a six-game losing skid in the series with N.C. State.

A 14-2 spurt in the third quarter stretched the Wolfpack’s edge to 47-34. Berry scored the last eight points of the third in a 53-second span as the Cardinals pulled within 50-47. Louisville went ahead with the first five points of the fourth.

Skylar Jones scored the first five points of a 7-0 spurt that lifted Louisville to a 64-58 lead before the Wolfpack rallied.

Louisville missed all seven of its first-half 3-point shots, but had 10 offensive rebounds. N.C. State went scoreless for more than five minutes late in the first half, yet led 33-28 at the break.

The Wolfpack was looking for its first victory against a ranked opponent while being unranked since a win over No. 2 Connecticut in 2023.

Louisville: Host Boston College next Sunday.

N.C. State: At Virginia next Sunday.

Get poll alerts and updates on the Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. women’s college basketball: /hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and /hub/womens-college-basketball

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.