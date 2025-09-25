Billy Vigar dies at 21: How did ex-Arsenal star die? All about his horrific brain injury

Billy Vigar, an ex-Arsenal player, passed away after suffering a horrific brain injury after he struck his head during a game. Billy Vigar has passed away at 21

Chichester City's 21-year-old Vigar was put into an induced coma after the incident during Saturday's game against Wingate and Finchley.

After the striker struck a hard pitchside surface, the Isthmian Premier Division match was delayed after only fifteen minutes.

Before being transported to the hospital by helicopter, he was attended to by an ambulance team.

The club soon revealed that Vigar had sustained a severe brain damage, leading to the outright cancellation of the match.

He was subsequently put into a coma and had surgery, but sadly, he would not recover from the severe damage.

Billy Vigar's family statement as tributes pour in

Chichester City FC announced the sad news with a statement from Billy's family. “After sustaining a significant brain injury last Saturday, Billy Vigar was put in an induced coma. On Tuesday he needed an operation to aid any chances of recovery. Although this helped, the injury proved too much for him and he passed away on Thursday (25th) morning.”

“The responses to the original update show how much Billy was thought of and loved within the sport. His family are devastated that this has happened whilst he was playing the sport that he loved,” it added.

Meanwhile, several football clubs and fans expressed grief over his passing, with one saying: “Absolutely heartbreaking.”

“May his gentle soul rest in peace,” another wrote.

A look at Billy Vigar's career

Vigar, who is from Worthing, West Sussex, joined Arsenal at the age of 14 and played for them throughout his youth career until agreeing to a professional deal in July 2022.

He progressed to the North London U21 squad after playing on loan at Eastbourne and Derby County U21.

In a post to commemorate his signing, he said, “Very happy to have signed my first professional contract @arsenal. Proud moment for me and my family. The hard work continues.”

After failing to advance to the senior squad, he permanently departed the club in 2024, joining Hastings United in the Non-League Premier prior to his transfer to Chichester.