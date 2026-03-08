Bradie Tennell retirement row: Alysa Liu' Championship replacement gives big remark, clears the air

The women’s field for the upcoming ISU World Figure Skating Championships underwent a sudden shake-up after reigning world champion and Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu withdrew from the competition. The 20-year-old had previously been listed among the competitors for the event in Prague, which begins March 24, but later dropped out. She has not publicly explained the reason for the decision.

Sarah Everhardt steps in as replacement With Liu out of the lineup, American skater Sarah Everhardt will take her place at the World Championships. The opportunity marks a significant milestone for Everhardt, who will make her first appearance at the prestigious international event.

However, Everhardt’s path to the competition was not straightforward.

Why Bradie Tennell declined the spot Bradie Tennell, who was first in line as an alternate replacement, ultimately chose not to compete in the championships. Her decision sparked questions from fans, many of whom wondered whether she had been injured, overlooked by officials or even preparing to retire.

Tennell addressed the speculation directly in a statement shared on Instagram Stories.

“I just wanted to jump on here to address a couple of things I see circulating since the Worlds announcement,” Tennell, 28, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, March 7, referring to her choice not to compete at this year’s ISU World Figure Skating Championships. “The decision to give up my sport was my own.”

Tennell clarifies she is healthy The veteran skater emphasized that the choice had nothing to do with injury or being replaced by someone else.

“It wasn’t one I made lightly. There was much thought and many reasons — I wasn’t passed over, and I’m (thankfully) not injured.”

Retirement not on the table Tennell also sought to clarify that declining the competition does not signal the end of her skating career.

“Please don’t mistake this for a retirement announcement because that’s not what this means,” the pro athlete stated. “They are two entirely different decisions. Thank you for all of the concern and support. I’m doing well and very excited to cheer on the team from afar."

The ISU World Figure Skating Championships will begin March 24 in Prague, where Everhardt is now set to represent the United States following Liu’s unexpected withdrawal.