Brandon Aiyuk-Jayden Daniels feud heats up as 49ers WR posts message aimed at Commanders QB: 'Have to start running'

Brandon Aiyuk has made little effort to hide his frustration with the San Francisco 49ers. Through a series of social media posts in recent days, the wide receiver has repeatedly expressed his dissatisfaction with the franchise.

Brandon Aiyuk and Jayden Daniels have unfollowed each other on Instagram. (Instagram)

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Aiyuk has also openly indicated that he would like to join the Washington Commanders, where he could reunite with quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Aiyuk and Daniels unfollow each other

However, recent developments suggest the two may have some issues to resolve first, as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

But, that did not stop Aiyuk from taking another shot at Daniels on July 4. In an Instagram Story, the receiver posted a selfie, tagged Daniels' account, and wrote, “ Turn your savage up."

He later followed up with another Instagram story aimed at the Commanders quarterback, tagging Daniels once again.

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{{^usCountry}} "Probably going to text me and talk about something. You on my team now. you have to follow my rules.... you gonna have to start running behind your mama and I might believe what you talking about but until then..." he said and ended by nodding his head. What caused the tension {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Probably going to text me and talk about something. You on my team now. you have to follow my rules.... you gonna have to start running behind your mama and I might believe what you talking about but until then..." he said and ended by nodding his head. What caused the tension {{/usCountry}}

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The apparent tension began after Daniels attended a soccer match, where a fan identifying himself as a 49ers supporter repeatedly directed abuse toward Aiyuk.

"Hey, Jayden Daniels, f--k Brandon Aiyuk! F--k Brandon Aiyuk! F--k Brandon Aiyuk! You better not throw s--t to him next year! I'm a Niner fan! F--k Brandon Aiyuk! F--k Brandon Aiyuk!” the fan shouted.

Also read: Is Brandon Aiyuk to Commanders really happening? NFL WR shares fresh Instagram update on 49ers situation

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Daniels responded to the fan by smiling and laughing rather than engaging, a reaction that appeared to draw Aiyuk's attention.

That's probably the reason Aiyuk later shared a series of social media posts that seemed to take aim at the quarterback over how he handled the incident.

Aiyuk's Washington dream tested

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Daniels has widely been viewed as one of the primary reasons Aiyuk has been pushing for a move to the Washington Commanders.

The unhappy wide receiver has repeatedly stated that he hopes to sign with Washington once the San Francisco 49ers officially part ways with him.

Also read: Will NFL ban Brandon Aiyuk after 49ers controversy? Insider raises concerns over WR's future in the league

However, the fan incident reflects the growing frustration among sections of the 49ers fanbase toward Aiyuk after months of unusual social media activity and public criticism aimed at the organization.

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