Ja Morant's 3-word tribute on Grizzlies teammate Brandon Clarke's shock death at 29; ‘Still…’

The shocking news of Memphis Grizzlies forwards Brandon Clarke's death has left the basketball community in shock. With reports that the 29-year-old's death is being investigated as a possible overdose, reactions are flowing in from Clarke's teammates at the Grizzles.

Ja Morant (L) and Brandon Clarke (R).(AP)

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One of the first to react was Ja Morant. Despite rumors that Memphis was trading him, Morant made a series of posts mourning his teammate's death.

Notably, Morant and Brandon Clarke both joined the Memphis Grizzles in 2019. While Morant was drafted by Grizzles, Clarke was drafted by the OKC Thunder and immediately traded to Memphis. The duo has spent seven seasons in the NBA playing for the same team.

Ja Morant's Reaction: What He Said On Clarke's death

Morant posted four Instagram stories as soon as the news of Brandon Clarke's death was announced by the Memphis Grizzlies on social media.

The first photo showed a snap of Morant, Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. from when they were rookies. Morant also shared the photo on Twitter.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second Instagram story, he shared a photo of Clarke hugging him and wrote: "This hurts BC. love you broski. gone way too soon. it's bigger than basketball." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second Instagram story, he shared a photo of Clarke hugging him and wrote: "This hurts BC. love you broski. gone way too soon. it's bigger than basketball." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, it was a video he shared along with a three-word caption that really touched the hearts of the Memphis Grizzles fan. The video was a reshare from Devin Walker profile, which shows Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant celebrating together after winning an award. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, it was a video he shared along with a three-word caption that really touched the hearts of the Memphis Grizzles fan. The video was a reshare from Devin Walker profile, which shows Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant celebrating together after winning an award. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The three-word caption read: “still out goat. BC15” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The three-word caption read: “still out goat. BC15” {{/usCountry}}

Ja Morant's three-word tribute for Brandon Clarke. (Ja Morant/ Instagram)

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Also read: Did Brandon Clarke really say ‘outside world isn't safe' before his death? Fact-checking viral video

Memphis Grizzles Announce Death

Brandon Clark's death was announced by the Memphis Grizzles in a statement shared across their social media handles. A cause of death was not announced by TMZ reported that it is being investigated as a possible overdose. He was found deceased by first responders at a home on Monday, around 5pm.

The statement from Memphis Grizzlies read: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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