Ja Morant's 3-word tribute on Grizzlies teammate Brandon Clarke's shock death at 29; ‘Still…’
Ja Morant shared emotional photos and videos honoring Brandon Clarke after the Memphis Grizzlies announced the former forward’s death at 29.
The shocking news of Memphis Grizzlies forwards Brandon Clarke's death has left the basketball community in shock. With reports that the 29-year-old's death is being investigated as a possible overdose, reactions are flowing in from Clarke's teammates at the Grizzles.
One of the first to react was Ja Morant. Despite rumors that Memphis was trading him, Morant made a series of posts mourning his teammate's death.
Notably, Morant and Brandon Clarke both joined the Memphis Grizzles in 2019. While Morant was drafted by Grizzles, Clarke was drafted by the OKC Thunder and immediately traded to Memphis. The duo has spent seven seasons in the NBA playing for the same team.
Ja Morant's Reaction: What He Said On Clarke's death
Morant posted four Instagram stories as soon as the news of Brandon Clarke's death was announced by the Memphis Grizzlies on social media.
The first photo showed a snap of Morant, Clarke and Jaren Jackson Jr. from when they were rookies. Morant also shared the photo on Twitter.
Also read: Brandon Clarke overdose: Drug paraphernalia details emerge after death; past Kratom charge in focus{{/usCountry}}
Also read: Brandon Clarke overdose: Drug paraphernalia details emerge after death; past Kratom charge in focus{{/usCountry}}
In the second Instagram story, he shared a photo of Clarke hugging him and wrote: "This hurts BC. love you broski. gone way too soon. it's bigger than basketball."{{/usCountry}}
In the second Instagram story, he shared a photo of Clarke hugging him and wrote: "This hurts BC. love you broski. gone way too soon. it's bigger than basketball."{{/usCountry}}
However, it was a video he shared along with a three-word caption that really touched the hearts of the Memphis Grizzles fan. The video was a reshare from Devin Walker profile, which shows Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant celebrating together after winning an award.{{/usCountry}}
However, it was a video he shared along with a three-word caption that really touched the hearts of the Memphis Grizzles fan. The video was a reshare from Devin Walker profile, which shows Brandon Clarke and Ja Morant celebrating together after winning an award.{{/usCountry}}
The three-word caption read: “still out goat. BC15”{{/usCountry}}
The three-word caption read: “still out goat. BC15”{{/usCountry}}
Also read: Did Brandon Clarke really say ‘outside world isn't safe' before his death? Fact-checking viral video
Memphis Grizzles Announce Death
Brandon Clark's death was announced by the Memphis Grizzles in a statement shared across their social media handles. A cause of death was not announced by TMZ reported that it is being investigated as a possible overdose. He was found deceased by first responders at a home on Monday, around 5pm.
The statement from Memphis Grizzlies read: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”