Brandon Clarke overdose: Drug paraphernalia details emerge after death; past Kratom charge in focus

After it was reported that Brandon Clarke, the 29-year-old Memphis Grizzlies forward, had passed away, speculations grew around his cause of death. TMZ is now reporting that the forward's death is being investigated as a possible overdose, with emergency responders finding drug paraphernalia at the home where he was found. Memphis Grizzlies forward, Brandon Clarke. (Brandon Clarke/ Instagram)

However, as of now his cause of the death has not been confirmed. But an April 2026 arrest and charges related to possession of a controlled substance: plant-based extract Kratom, is sparking a lot of buzz amid the claims of a possible overdose. Notably, Kratom is a controlled substance in Arkansas where Clarke's arrest took place.

The outlet said citing NBC 4 that an emergency was reported at the home where Clarke was staying on Monday around 5pm local time. When paramedics reached the scene, the basketball player was already deceased.

However, as of now, the details of the drugs found in the paraphernalia have not been released as police continue to probe the circumstances of the 29-year-old's death.

Also read: Did Brandon Clarke’s really say ‘outside world isn't safe' before his death? Fact-checking viral video

Past Kratom Charges In Focus The death of Brandon Clarke has brought back his past charges of possessing Kratom in Arkansas- a controlled substance, per Arkansas state laws. He also faced additional charges of over speeding and fleeing a scene.

At the time of the arrest, 230 grams of kratom, according to an affidavit in the case cited by The Memphis Commercial Appeal. It is a standard quantity sold in packages at various parts of the US and is priced at around $100 or less.

Also read: Brandon Clarke dies: Why was Memphis Grizzlies forward arrested month before his death?

Memphis Grizzlies Issue Statement The Memphis Grizzlies also confirmed the news with an official statement shared across their social media handles. It was first reported by TMZ Sports, followed by multiple NBA Insiders like Shams Charania.

The statement read: “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke. Brandon was an outstanding teammate and an even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

As of now, Clarke's family has not reacted to the news.

Brandon Clarke played seven seasons in the NBA with the Memphis after being drafted and immediately traded in the 2019 NBA draft. Across seven seasons, he averaged 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.