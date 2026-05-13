Did Brandon Clarke really say ‘outside world isn't safe' before his death? Fact-checking viral video

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke,29, has passed away, confirmed his NBA team in a statement released on Tuesday. The exact cause of death remains unknown. Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, 29, has passed away, with the cause yet to be determined. He was a long-serving player for the team since 2019. (X@PrioritySports)

Clarke was selected by the Grizzlies with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He dedicated all seven seasons of his NBA career to the Grizzlies. Alongside Ja Morant, Clarke held the distinction of being the longest-serving player on the team.

During the 2025-26 season, he participated in only two games. He was sidelined at the beginning of the season while recovering from a knee injury, and a calf injury sustained in December caused him to miss the rest of the season.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brandon Clarke," the Grizzlies said in a statement. "Brandon was an outstanding teammate and even better person whose impact on the organization and the greater Memphis community will not be forgotten. We express our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

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Brandon Clarke's alleged last interview resurfaces on social media Meanwhile, a video claiming Clarke's last interview has surfaced on social media and some X handles alleged that the late NBA star said, “I feel something off” and “Outside world ain’t safe” before his demise.

According to the video posters, he had also expressed his hope to stay in the league for longer, saying: “I just hope to stay in the league as long as I can." However, these claims are not true.

Clarke did not make any such remarks in the interview and some social media users were quick to point out that, with one saying: “???? Literally none of those quotes are in the interview.”

“This just disrespectful,” another said, blasting the posters of defaming Clarke after his demise.