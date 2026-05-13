Brandon Clarke’s net worth: Grizzlies player’s wealth explored as 'kratom' drug draws attention after his death

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died at the age of 29, confirmed his team and representatives on Tuesday.

Brandon Clarke, a 29-year-old forward for the Memphis Grizzlies, has died. A first-round draft pick in 2019, he faced injury struggles in his final season. (AP)

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This unexpected news signifies the conclusion of the career of a player who was once regarded as one of the most effective young forwards in the league, having been selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA Draft. Clarke dedicated his entire NBA career to Memphis after being drafted 21st overall from Gonzaga University, following an initial selection by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

His death follows a seventh NBA season that was significantly impacted by injuries and limited game appearances.

Also Read: Brandon Clarke family: 5 things to know after Memphis Grizzlies forward's shocking death at 29

Brandon Clarke’s achievements and contracts

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{{^usCountry}} Throughout his tenure in Memphis, Clarke evolved into a crucial frontcourt asset, gaining recognition for his efficient scoring near the basket and strong defensive capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Throughout his tenure in Memphis, Clarke evolved into a crucial frontcourt asset, gaining recognition for his efficient scoring near the basket and strong defensive capabilities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} His early achievements included an impressive rookie season where he averaged double-digit points and made substantial contributions on the boards, solidifying his role as an essential member of the Grizzlies’ youthful core. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His early achievements included an impressive rookie season where he averaged double-digit points and made substantial contributions on the boards, solidifying his role as an essential member of the Grizzlies’ youthful core. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In 2022, he reached a significant financial milestone by signing a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the franchise, underscoring his value to the team’s future strategies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In 2022, he reached a significant financial milestone by signing a four-year, $50 million contract extension with the franchise, underscoring his value to the team’s future strategies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During his career, Clarke signed two NBA contracts totaling approximately $64.15 million, inclusive of performance incentives. For the 2025–26 season, his salary was set at $12.5 million, with additional potential earnings linked to unlikely incentives, as per Marca.com. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his career, Clarke signed two NBA contracts totaling approximately $64.15 million, inclusive of performance incentives. For the 2025–26 season, his salary was set at $12.5 million, with additional potential earnings linked to unlikely incentives, as per Marca.com. {{/usCountry}}

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Clarke's net worth was estimated to be between $8 million and $12 million at the time of his passing, as per various US media outlets.

Brandon Clarke was held for possession of kratom month before his death

Just weeks before his passing, Brandon Clarke was taken into custody for possessing kratom.

As per a probable cause affidavit from the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, which was acquired by The California Post on Tuesday, law enforcement officials found 235.6 grams of kratom in Clarke’s vehicle during a traffic stop.

According to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is initiating a federal crackdown on 7-OH — the synthetic derivative of the kratom plant — it poses significant dangers.

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Widely available in gas stations and convenience stores throughout the US, this opioid-like substance is under increasing scrutiny due to its powerful effects and high potential for abuse. It is sometimes referred to as "gas station heroin."

Kratom is an herbal extract derived from the leaves of a tree known as Mitragyna, which is native to Southeast Asia. Users may chew the leaves, prepare them as tea, or consume them in powder, capsule, or extract forms, as per Mayo Clinic.

At the federal level, Kratom is legal for adult use. However, the FDA has not sanctioned it for any medical applications. Several states, including Alabama, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin, have completely prohibited its sale and possession.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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