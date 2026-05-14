Brandon Clarke parents: 5 things to know about ex-Grizzlies star's family amid sudden death

The NBA is mourning the unexpected demise of Memphis Grizzles forward Brandon Clarke. Clarke passed away at the age of 29. There is no official information regarding the cause of death.

Brandon Clarke shared a close relationship with his family throughout his basketball career,(AP)

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Brandon Clarke's family includes his mother, Whitney Triplett, his father, Steve Clarke, and his stepfather, Bryan Triplett. But there is little information on his birth father, who is reportedly a Jamaican.

Also read: Brandon Clarke’s net worth: Grizzlies player’s wealth explored as 'kratom' drug draws attention after his death

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{{^usCountry}} Here, we will take a look at the family of Brandon Clarke in 5 key points. 1. Relation with mother Whitney Triplett {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here, we will take a look at the family of Brandon Clarke in 5 key points. 1. Relation with mother Whitney Triplett {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Clarke had a wonderful relationship with his mother, Whitney, and he showed his love towards his mom on several occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Clarke had a wonderful relationship with his mother, Whitney, and he showed his love towards his mom on several occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He often posts about his mom on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing person in my life!!! Love you more and more every day ❤️” he wrote on Instagram last. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He often posts about his mom on Instagram. “Happy Mother’s Day to the most amazing person in my life!!! Love you more and more every day ❤️” he wrote on Instagram last. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Professionally, Whitney Triplett is a nurse, and she also owns and manages a yoga studio. She provides various yoga-related classes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Professionally, Whitney Triplett is a nurse, and she also owns and manages a yoga studio. She provides various yoga-related classes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 2. Whitney Triplett's role in Clarke's career {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Whitney Triplett's role in Clarke's career {{/usCountry}}

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Whitney played a crucial role in molding Clarke's career. According to The Undefeated, the San Jose State assistant coach, Tyler Ojanen, was not ready to give a scholarship to Clarke; it was Whitney who spoke with the coach and convinced him to provide a scholarship.

“Coach, I know you’ve never seen my son play,” Whitney reportedly said. “When you do, you’re going to fall in love with him. I promise you that.”

Also read: Brandon Clarke family: 5 things to know after Memphis Grizzlies forward's shocking death at 29

3. Brandon Clarke's stepfather, Bryan Triplett

Bryan Triplett is Whitney's husband and the stepfather of Brandon Clarke. Triplett always supported his son. He loved Clarke and admired him. Bryan always stood with Clarke throughout his career and life.

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According to KREM, Triplett shared his excitement in Clarke's career, “Brandon put his chips on the table and requested a transfer. A few days later, we heard that Gonzaga was interested, and I just about lost it because that’s where I wanted Brandon to go right out of high school," he said.

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"I knew that the way he plays the game is exactly how Gonzaga plays the game, they would love him, Brandon would love being there. So we went on the recruiting trip and I was sold before we even got on the plane, but thankfully Brandon saw what I already knew," he continued.

He also said. "If he wasn’t my son, I’d be the hugest fan. I really would. He’s just such a great, gifted, humble basketball player.”

4. Clarke's birth father

There is limited information available about the birth father, Steve Clarke. According to Gonzaga Bulletin, Clarke is half Jamaican and was born in Vancouver, British Columbia. His parents raised him together and moved to Phoenix, Texas when Brandon was a child. According to Andscape, it was his dad, Steve Clarke, who introduced basketball to him.

5. Triplett's reaction to Clarke winning the NCAA championship

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Clarke was expected to play in the NBA, and his stepfather was expecting that he would hit another milestone in his career. “Teary eyes. Absolutely incredible. It would be worth everything that he’s ever practiced so hard for,” Triplett responded to the question of Clarke winning the national championship

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