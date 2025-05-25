Brittney Griner appears to hurl racist slur, F-bomb at Caitlin Clark; fans demand WNBA investigation

Brittney Griner, the Phoenix Mercury star and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is back in the news again for a video clip from a WNBA game that showed her making harsh comments during an intense part of the game. Rumours swirl that Brittney Griner's comments targeted at Caitlin Clark amid social media uproar.(AFP)

Now, the rumour mills churn that Griner might have made a derogatory comment about Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, possibly referring to her or someone else as a “trash f**king white girl.” The context is unclear, and while lip-readers have offered different interpretations, no audio confirms exactly what was said.

Social media is literally ripping into Brittany Griner

The footage quickly spread on social media. “I will be reaching out to the @WNBA to ask if calling Clark a ‘trash fucking white girl’ violates its recently announced ‘no tolerance for racism’ and ‘no space for hate’ campaign,” one demanded.

Many are suggesting, “It's the heat of battle, so it's probably not a huge deal.”

“What if Caitlin Clark was caught saying ‘trashy f**king black girls' when referring to Brittney Griner? Just imagine the outrage. For one second, just picture it,” another commented.

“She said “Trash! 🤬, What I do. Get a grip and stop trying to tear apart the sport these players have worked a lifetime to get to. These players are FRIENDS off the court. Stop race-baiting and find Jesus!” one user slammed the X fans for farfetching speculations.

It's true that professional sports can elicit fierce emotions, especially in fast-paced, high-stakes matchups. While the clip has received considerable attention, Griner, Clark, or the WNBA have not yet issued an official statement.

“That's not what she said. It was either ‘why her’ or ‘whiner’ or ‘whack call.’ She did not say ‘white girl,’ but grifters gonna grift,” one user tried to point out.

Another X user defended the same, echoing, “I’ve watched this 20x & I honestly can’t tell if she said ‘f**king white girl’ or ‘f**king wack call.’ Not sure how yall know exactly what she says here lol lip reading isn’t always accurate.”